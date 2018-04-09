It’s the other way around: your manager has failed you, and is compounding the failure by conveying a destructive mindset, what’s known as a fixed mindset. To understand what I’m talking about, let’s take a quick detour into the psychology of education, and then return to those long hours you’ve been working.

If You Want to Use A Phone as Your Main PC, You Should Buy Android Before the inevitable “there’s no way I could do that” comments, let’s make one thing clear: this type of lifestyle isn’t for everyone. Not even close. In fact, there’s no possible way I could even do this. But for anyone who doesn’t work from a computer, it’s really not a bad way to go. Phones are more powerful than ever and cover more ground than many people even need on the day-to-day. Case in point: my wife. She doesn’t need a computer (she has one, but doesn’t use it often), and does nearly everything from her phone. That is, by far, her main “computer.” In fact, I’m constantly impressed with the number of things and amount of research she can do from her phone. But that’s exactly what got me thinking about this topic in the first place, because I bet there are a lot of people like that, and that number is growing daily. It’s actually pretty cool to see how things have evolved and changed in such a short period of time.