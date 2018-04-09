Ubuntu: A Short Review to Ubuntu 18.04 Beta 2, Theme, Testing Weeks and CPLANE A Short Review to Ubuntu 18.04 Beta 2 Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" is planned to be released on this April 26, 2018. Here's a short review to the beta 2 version (aka al beta): it has a new user interface compared to the previous 16.04 LTS, it needs ~1.2GiB of RAM at idle time, it brings latest LibreOffice and Firefox, and it still uses Ubiquity graphical installer. This review brings you the screenshots and information after I installed the daily ISO image on my Acer Aspire One laptop. It feels very smooth on 4GB of RAM and it's very exciting for us to wait the final stable release!

Welcome To The (Ubuntu) Bionic Age: New WIP ubuntu theme as a snap Before the release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, I wanted to write a few words to update you since our first call for a theme crafted by the community.

Should Ubuntu Linux Replace Alpha/Beta Release Model With “Testing Weeks”? One of the biggest advantages of open source technology projects is that everybody from the community is free to float an idea and if it gains community support, it could be turned into reality. Along the similar lines, well-known Ubuntu developer Simon Quigley has suggested an idea that might change the Ubuntu Linux development process.

Canonical and CPLANE partner to simplify cloud management Recently announced, Canonical and CPLANE will now offer a distributed cloud orchestration and software-defined networking solution to simplify the complexity of managing distributed clouds. Canonical will deliver high-performance distributed cloud orchestration to its customers with CPLANE’s Multi-Site Manager (MSM). MSM delivers clouds that scale from a single server for highly-distributed edge clouds to support IoT and edge computing applications, to large data centers with thousands of servers for shared cloud services. Canonical will also provide fully-integrated cloud networking with CPLANE’s Dynamic Virtual Networks – Data Center (DVNd) product. DVNd quickly connects virtual resources within and across multiple clouds to provide secure, end-to-end network connectivity with quality of service.

If You Want to Use A Phone as Your Main PC, You Should Buy Android Before the inevitable “there’s no way I could do that” comments, let’s make one thing clear: this type of lifestyle isn’t for everyone. Not even close. In fact, there’s no possible way I could even do this. But for anyone who doesn’t work from a computer, it’s really not a bad way to go. Phones are more powerful than ever and cover more ground than many people even need on the day-to-day. Case in point: my wife. She doesn’t need a computer (she has one, but doesn’t use it often), and does nearly everything from her phone. That is, by far, her main “computer.” In fact, I’m constantly impressed with the number of things and amount of research she can do from her phone. But that’s exactly what got me thinking about this topic in the first place, because I bet there are a lot of people like that, and that number is growing daily. It’s actually pretty cool to see how things have evolved and changed in such a short period of time.