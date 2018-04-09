Programming: Qt 5.11 Beta 3, Release of python-zstandard 0.9, Programming as Natural Ability
Qt 5.11 Beta3 released
Qt 5.11 beta3 is released today. As usual you can get it via online installer. Delta to beta2 as an attachment.
Qt 5.11 Beta 3 Released, RC1 Due Out Soon
The third beta of the upcoming Qt 5.11 tool-kit release is now available and it shouldn't be much longer before the release candidate is christened.
There may be a furth and final beta release next week, but they hope to be able to still issue a release candidate in May followed by the official Qt 5.11.0 release at the end of May. Today's third beta release clears out many bugs while still there are about one dozen bugs preventing the RC1 release. Those remaining bugs range from a QML byte code interpreter crash to the mouse area getting stuck in a pressed state on iOS.
Release of python-zstandard 0.9
Programming as natural ability, and the bandaid of long work hours
It’s the other way around: your manager has failed you, and is compounding the failure by conveying a destructive mindset, what’s known as a fixed mindset. To understand what I’m talking about, let’s take a quick detour into the psychology of education, and then return to those long hours you’ve been working.
Ubuntu: A Short Review to Ubuntu 18.04 Beta 2, Theme, Testing Weeks and CPLANE
If You Want to Use A Phone as Your Main PC, You Should Buy Android
Before the inevitable “there’s no way I could do that” comments, let’s make one thing clear: this type of lifestyle isn’t for everyone. Not even close. In fact, there’s no possible way I could even do this. But for anyone who doesn’t work from a computer, it’s really not a bad way to go. Phones are more powerful than ever and cover more ground than many people even need on the day-to-day. Case in point: my wife. She doesn’t need a computer (she has one, but doesn’t use it often), and does nearly everything from her phone. That is, by far, her main “computer.” In fact, I’m constantly impressed with the number of things and amount of research she can do from her phone. But that’s exactly what got me thinking about this topic in the first place, because I bet there are a lot of people like that, and that number is growing daily. It’s actually pretty cool to see how things have evolved and changed in such a short period of time.
What is the Difference Between Android and Linux?
Every now and then a colleague of mine tries to bump Linux’s user count share by arguing that Android can be considered a Linux distro because it uses the Linux kernel. Let me sort this misunderstanding of whether Android can be considered a Linux distro out once and for all. If you haven’t read our article on the difference between Unix and Linux you should start from there. I defined what Unix and Linux are, their history, and how they differ. The coax of the matter is that Linux is the kernel which was developed by Linus Torvalds in 1991 based on the MINIX OS.
ZFS on Linux data loss sparks small, swift upgrade
Maintainers of ZFS on Linux have hustled out a new version after the previous release caused data loss. ZFS on Linux 0.7.7 only landed on March 21st, but as this GitHub thread titled “Unlistable and disappearing files”, users experienced “Data loss when copying a directory with large-ish number of files.” The bug meant that attempts copies produced errors that claimed the filesystem was full and resulted in files just not arriving at their intended destinations. Users verified the problem under a few Linuxes and quickly debated whether to roll back or wait for relief.
