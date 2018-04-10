You Can Now Install Ubuntu's New Community Theme on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS as a Snap
Ubuntu contributor Didier Roche announced today that Ubuntu 18.04 LTS early adopters can now install the Communitheme Ubuntu theme as a Snap package on their computers. You can install it right now by executing the "snap install communitheme" command in the Terminal app.
The theme is available in multiple variants, for the GTK+ 2, GTK+ 3, and Qt frameworks, as well as for the GNOME Shell user interface in both the STABLE and EDGE Snap channels. While most users should install the Communitheme from the stable channel, bleeding-edgers can install it using the "snap install communitheme --edge" command.
