Some FreeBSD 11.1, 12.0-CURRENT & TrueOS 18.03 Benchmarks
In addition to the overhauled/rewritten Windows support, the upcoming Phoronix Test Suite 8.0-Aremark is also featuring much better support for the BSDs. As part of that testing, here are some fresh benchmarks of FreeBSD and TrueOS.
While running some fresh benchmarks this week, here are some test results using FreeBSD 11.1-RELEASE as it debuted last year, FreeBSD 11.1-STABLE with all current updates including for Spectre/Meltdown mitigation, FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT as its current form of development and with Spectre/Meltdown mitigation and note that FreeBSD CURRENT ships with some debug bits enabled, and then the recently released TrueOS 18.03 that is derived from FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT and also mitigated against Spectre/Meltdown.
More BSD:
-
DragonFlyBSD 5.2 Now Available With HAMMER2 Improvements & Spectre Mitigation
DragonFlyBSD 5.2 is now available as the latest installment of this popular BSD operating system.
-
Transparent network audio with mpd & sndiod
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 572 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games Leftovers
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux Desktops/Laptops: Death of a Thinkpad, HP Chromebook x2
Server: 'Microservices', 'DevOps', Kubernetes, SDN
Recent comments
4 hours 32 min ago
6 hours 29 min ago
3 days 6 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago
3 days 23 hours ago
5 days 1 hour ago
6 days 5 hours ago
6 days 5 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago