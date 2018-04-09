Security: E-Mail Vulnerability, Reproducible Builds, 'IoT', YouTube and Mythology About Security (Back Doors Intentional)
Obscure E-Mail Vulnerability
I think the problem is more subtle. It's an example of two systems without a security vulnerability coming together to create a security vulnerability. As we connect more systems directly to each other, we're going to see a lot more of these. And like this Google/Netflix interaction, it's going to be hard to figure out who to blame and who -- if anyone -- has the responsibility of fixing it.
Reproducible Builds: Weekly report #154
A Long-Awaited IoT Crisis Is Here, and Many Devices Aren't Ready
ou know by now that Internet of Things devices like your router are often vulnerable to attack, the industry-wide lack of investment in security leaving the door open to a host of abuses. Worse still, known weaknesses and flaws can hang around for years after their initial discovery. Even decades. And Monday, the content and web services firm Akamai published new findings that it has observed attackers actively exploiting a flaw in devices like routers and video game consoles that was originally exposed in 2006.
Feral Interactive Releases GameMode, YouTube Music Videos Hacked, Oregon Passes Net Neutrality Law and More
YouTube was hacked this morning, and many popular music videos were defaced, including the video for the hit song Despacito, as well as videos by Shakira, Selena Gomez, Drake and Taylor Swift. According to the BBC story, "A Twitter account that apparently belongs to one of the hackers posted: 'It's just for fun, I just use [the] script 'youtube-change-title-video' and I write 'hacked'."
Despacito YouTube music video hacked plus other Vevo clips
YouTube's music video for the hit song Despacito, which has had over five billion views, has been hacked.
More than a dozen other artists, including Shakira, Selena Gomez, Drake and Taylor Swift are also affected. The original clips had been posted by Vevo.
[...]
Cyber-security expert Prof Alan Woodward, from Surrey University, said it was unlikely that the hacker was able to gain access so easily.
YouTube Hacked? Most Watched Video “Despacito” And Other Clips Deleted (And Restored)
Just five days ago, Luis Fonsi’s viral Despacito music video earned the title of world’s most watched video on YouTube with more than 5 billion views. Apparently, YouTube hackers managed to delete the video, along with other Vevo clips.
However, as per the latest development, the deleted videos have been restored on the website. Earlier, after the hack, Despacito video showed a thumbnail with masked people holding guns. After clicking the video, it said: “This video is unavailable.”
Mythology about security…
Government export controls crippled Internet security and the design of Internet protocols from the very beginning: we continue to pay the price to this day. Getting security right is really, really hard, and current efforts towards “back doors”, or other access is misguided. We haven’t even recovered from the previous rounds of government regulations, which has caused excessive complexity in an already difficult problem and many serious security problems. Let us not repeat this mistake…
