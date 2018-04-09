Software: PELUX, Agedu, Kgotobed, Weblate, Daedalus, 10 Best Android Travel Apps
Luxoft launches open source automotive software development platform
The automotive division of Luxoft Holding has launched PELUX 1.0, a base development platform designed to provide the building blocks for automotive software development projects, which is now available on Open Source.
Agedu – A Useful Tool for Tracking Down Wasted Disk Space in Linux
Assume you are running short on disk space and you wanted to free up, by searching something that’s a waste of space and removing it or moving it to an archive medium. How do you track down right stuff to delete, that saves maximum space?
Linux provides a standard du command, which scans entire disk and shows you which directories hold the huge amount of data. That can assist you narrow your search to the things most useful deleting.
However, that only shows you what’s huge. What you actually want to know is what’s too huge. By default, du command will not let you differentiate between data that’s huge because you are doing something that needs it to be huge, and data that’s huge because you unpacked it once and ignored about it.
Kgotobed – A Kernel Module That Forcibly Shutdown Your System
I know that staying up late is bad for the health. But, who cares? I have been a night owl for years. I usually go to bed after 12 am, sometimes after 1 am. The next morning, I snooze my alarm at least three times, wake up tired and grumpy. Everyday, I promise myself I will go to bed earlier, but ended up going to bed very late as usual. And, this cycle continues! If you’re anything like me, here is a good news. A fellow late nighter has developed a Kernel module named “Kgotobed” that forces you to go to bed at a specific time. That said it will forcibly shutdown your system.
New projects on Hosted Weblate
Hosted Weblate provides also free hosting for free software projects. The hosting requests queue has grown too long and waited for more than month, so it's time to process it and include new projects. I hope that gives you have good motivation to spend Christmas break by translating free software.
IOHK announced the Beta release of Daedalus on Linux for Cardano [ADA] users
One of the most prominent blockchain development firm, Input Output Hong Kong [IOHK] has announced the beta release of Daedalus on Linux Operating System. The Beta version is currently available for the entire Cardano community.
The team mentioned that the Beta software can be tested with a small amount of ADA by mentioning the existing wallet recovery phrase which was supported on Windows and Mac OS. The Beta version is available for the users who can run the scripts on a terminal. Unlike Windows and Mac OS, the Linux Beta version does not have the feature for fetching updates from the blockchain. However, all the users are advised to install the initial production release manually.
10 Best Android Travel Apps To Carry Along In Your Trips | 2018 Edition
