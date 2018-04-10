Why is Linux Trending?
There have been a number of highly visible, fast-moving trends in industrial automation technology over the past few years. The most notable of these has been the Internet of Things and its related mobile and remote applications. Other high-profile trends include the rise of augmented and virtual reality and the proliferation of industrial cybersecurity companies.
Somewhat under radar, another trend has been developing. That trend is the increasing use of Linux as a leading operating system (OS) for automation controllers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 66 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games Leftovers
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux Desktops/Laptops: Death of a Thinkpad, HP Chromebook x2
Server: 'Microservices', 'DevOps', Kubernetes, SDN
Recent comments
4 hours 32 min ago
6 hours 29 min ago
3 days 6 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago
3 days 23 hours ago
5 days 1 hour ago
6 days 5 hours ago
6 days 5 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago