Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
While it could have been pretty much assumed up until now that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 would ship without Python 2 considering that next enterprise Linux OS release isn't even out yet, its long-term maintenance support, and Python 2 reaching EOL at the start of 2020, but now it's been made official.
As part of today's Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 release, Red Hat issued their latest deprecation notices. Most notable this time around with RHEL 7.5 as a new deprecation notice is that of Python 2.
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Officially Released, Enhances Hybrid Cloud Security
Red Hat announced today the general availability of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system with new features and security enhancements needed for hybrid cloud environments and the enterprise world.
The fifth maintenance update of Red Hat's enterprise-ready Linux-based operating system, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 is here to add yet another layer of performance and security enhancements to existing installations, as well as a plethora of new features with new deployments, which would mostly benefit enterprise customers on the desktop, server, and cloud infrastructures.
-
RHEL 7.5, the latest version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, arrives
Red Hat has come a long way in 25 years. Now, the Linux company is continuing to drive forward both in the Linux server business and in the cloud with its latest distribution release: Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.5.
The Raleigh, N.C.-based Red Hat emphasized in this release not the newest RHEL's Linux improvements, but rather, how RHEL can be used "as a consistent foundation for hybrid cloud environments ... [and] further integration with Microsoft Windows infrastructure both on-premise and in Microsoft Azure."
-
Red Hat boss urges automation for disruption
Automating “as much as possible” can help telecoms operators and other enterprises move at a pace akin to the world’s technology giants, according to Jim Whitehurst, president and CEO of open source solutions provider Red Hat (pictured).
Whitehurst told Mobile World Live one of the biggest issues facing the telecoms industry and other enterprises was an inability to make their operations move faster, and implementing automation processes was essential to achieving business transformation.
“It’s about creating a layered architecture, it’s thinking about business process systems and the culture around how to make sure people are doing things that people need to do and you can automate everything else around and make it as simple as possible,” he said.
-
The investing case for Red Hat, why TD is steering away from marijuana stocks, and trouble for the TSX
-
Red Hat Still Pointed Higher
-
Application Software Stocks' Research Reports Released on RealPage, Red Hat, RingCentral, and SAP
-
DevConf’18 and CommOps FAD
DevConf.cz 2018 is the 10th annual, free, Red Hat sponsored community conference for developers, admins, DevOps engineers, testers, documentation writers and other contributors to open source technologies such as Linux, Middleware, Virtualization, Storage, Cloud and mobile where FLOSS communities sync, share, and hack on upstream projects together in the beautiful city of Brno, Czech Republic.
-
Fedora Infrastructure Hackathon (day 0)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 524 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: DRM and NVIDIA 396.18 (Blob) Beta
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Linux Foundation: LFN, Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), Open Container Initiative (OCI)
FUD Against FOSS From CA Technologies (Veracode and SourceClear)
Recent comments
14 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 27 min ago
3 days 16 hours ago
4 days 9 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
6 days 15 hours ago
6 days 15 hours ago
6 days 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago