How Netflix Deploys Open Source AI to Reveal Your Favorites
In this AI based Science article, we explore How Netflix adopted an Open Source Model to improve their Entertainment Recommender Systems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 84 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Make your first contribution to an open source project
It's a common misconception that contributing to open source is difficult. You might think, "Sometimes I can't even understand my own code; how am I supposed to understand someone else's?" Relax. Until last year, I thought the same thing. Reading and understanding someone else's code and writing your own on top of that can be a daunting task, but with the right resources, it isn't as hard as you might think.
today's howtos
Linux 4.17 Additions and Donald Becker's New Career Move
Games: Steam Machines and Feral GameMode
Recent comments
19 hours 58 min ago
21 hours 55 min ago
3 days 21 hours ago
4 days 15 hours ago
5 days 16 hours ago
6 days 20 hours ago
6 days 21 hours ago
6 days 22 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago