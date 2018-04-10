Ubuntu 18.04 Makes it Easier to Install Kernel Updates without Rebooting
With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Canonical is making it super easy to take advantage of Linux kernel live patching.
Live patching lets you install and apply critical Linux kernel security updates without rebooting your system.
This means you can keep your computer safe at kernel level without any impact on your uptime or productivity.
