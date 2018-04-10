Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Privacy Settings in Steam and GNU/Linux in Humble Strategy Bundle

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of April 2018 03:33:59 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Valve Offers Up New Privacy Settings For Steam Gamers

    In wake of recent privacy scandals in the tech world, Valve is now offering new privacy settings for Steam users.

    The expanded Profile Privacy Settings Page offers greater control of what Steam account information is shared publicly, including what can be accessed by Steam friends or publicly to others on Steam. There are now controls over who can view your game details, the ability to keep total game playtime privacy, and more.

  • New Profile Privacy Settings
  • Steam revamps profile privacy settings, Steam Spy no longer able to operate

    While I was asleep Valve announced some new profile privacy settings which are good for users, but it seems Steam Spy is likely going to shut down as a result.

  • The Humble Strategy Bundle has a few interesting Linux games

    Love your strategy games? You can pick up a few that support Linux in the latest Humble Strategy Bundle (affiliate link). I will only note the games that support Linux, as there's a bunch that don't.

    For $1 you will get Planetary Annihilation: TITANS and some Company of Heroes 2 DLC designed for the WDC charity.

»

More in Tux Machines

NVIDIA 396.18 Linux Benchmarks, Testing Their New Vulkan SPIR-V Compiler

Yesterday NVIDIA released their first 396 Linux driver beta in the form of the 396.18 release and its biggest addition is a new Vulkan SPIR-V compiler to replace the compiler that's been hobbled together since the Vulkan 1.0 debut. Here are some fresh NVIDIA Vulkan Linux benchmarks and more on this new SPIR-V compiler. Read more

Best open source CRM software

When it comes to customer relationship management (CRM) software, Salesforce.com has quickly grown into the dominant player with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. With this popularity comes cost, and alongside other proprietary big players like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Oracle CRM, prices can be anything between £20-£240 per user. For the more cost-conscious organisations there are open source solutions for storing that all important customer relationship data, and solutions that are far more configurable. The downside is proprietary software often comes with best-in-class features, including more and more machine learning capabilities, the upside is you can save some money and not be at the mercy of major vendors who hold your all-important data. So what are the open source CRM alternatives? Here are some of the best on the market. Read more

OSI's Simon Phipps on Open Source's Past and Future

It would be difficult for anyone who follows Linux and open source to have missed the 20th birthday of open source in early February. This was a dual celebration, actually, noting the passing of 20 years since the term "open source" was first coined and since the formation of the Open Source Initiative (OSI), the organization that decides whether software licenses qualify to wear that label. The party came six months or so after Facebook was successfully convinced by the likes of the Apache Foundation; WordPress's developer, Automatic; the Free Software Foundation (FSF); and OSI to change the licensing of its popular React project away from the BSD + Patents license, a license that had flown under the radar for a while. Read more

Gemini: Vulture gives PDA some Linux lovin'

During my month with Gemini I went from initial disappointment (mainly with the keyboard) through to acceptance and now, having been able to bring up a Linux desktop, being impressed with the potential. It certainly is not for everyone. The keyboard will disappoint many at first and the lack of a display and camera on the back is frustrating. However, as a device for someone with a need to write on the move or a person who would like a penguin in their pocket without having to resort to a Bluetooth keyboard, the Gemini merits a closer look. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6