Games: Privacy Settings in Steam and GNU/Linux in Humble Strategy Bundle
Valve Offers Up New Privacy Settings For Steam Gamers
In wake of recent privacy scandals in the tech world, Valve is now offering new privacy settings for Steam users.
The expanded Profile Privacy Settings Page offers greater control of what Steam account information is shared publicly, including what can be accessed by Steam friends or publicly to others on Steam. There are now controls over who can view your game details, the ability to keep total game playtime privacy, and more.
New Profile Privacy Settings
Steam revamps profile privacy settings, Steam Spy no longer able to operate
While I was asleep Valve announced some new profile privacy settings which are good for users, but it seems Steam Spy is likely going to shut down as a result.
The Humble Strategy Bundle has a few interesting Linux games
Love your strategy games? You can pick up a few that support Linux in the latest Humble Strategy Bundle (affiliate link). I will only note the games that support Linux, as there's a bunch that don't.
For $1 you will get Planetary Annihilation: TITANS and some Company of Heroes 2 DLC designed for the WDC charity.
