Graphics: Igalia Preps 16-bit Integer Support For Intel's Vulkan Driver, X.Org Server 1.20 RC4 Released, AMD Posts KFD Support For GFX9/Vega
-
Igalia Preps 16-bit Integer Support For Intel's Vulkan Driver
Igalia developers have been working on shaderInt16 support Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver to provide 16-bit integer support.
The consulting firm Igalia has been tasked with getting the 16-bit integer support in Vulkan shaders ready for the Intel Vulkan Linux driver. This 16-bit int support is available for "Gen8" Broadwell graphics hardware and newer.
-
[ANNOUNCE] xorg-server 1.19.99.904
-
X.Org Server 1.20 RC4 Released, EGLStreams For XWayland Might Still Land
On Tuesday a new X.Org Server 1.20 release candidate was issued by Red Hat's Adam Jackson for this prolonged development cycle now stretching well more than one and a half years.
This latest X.Org Server 1.20 release candidate has around three dozen fixes, mostly involving Direct Rendering Infrastructure 3 (DRI3) and GLAMOR 2D acceleration.
-
AMD Posts KFD Support For GFX9/Vega
With the in-development Linux 4.17 kernel there is the long-awaited discrete GPU support in good shape at least for hardware like Polaris and Fiji. While the latest and greatest AMD GPUs are the Vega family, more work has been needed for AMDKFD support. Unfortunately those Vega changes didn't make it in for Linux 4.17, but those patches are now available.
-
