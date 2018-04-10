When it comes to customer relationship management (CRM) software, Salesforce.com has quickly grown into the dominant player with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. With this popularity comes cost, and alongside other proprietary big players like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Oracle CRM, prices can be anything between £20-£240 per user. For the more cost-conscious organisations there are open source solutions for storing that all important customer relationship data, and solutions that are far more configurable. The downside is proprietary software often comes with best-in-class features, including more and more machine learning capabilities, the upside is you can save some money and not be at the mercy of major vendors who hold your all-important data. So what are the open source CRM alternatives? Here are some of the best on the market.

Yesterday NVIDIA released their first 396 Linux driver beta in the form of the 396.18 release and its biggest addition is a new Vulkan SPIR-V compiler to replace the compiler that's been hobbled together since the Vulkan 1.0 debut. Here are some fresh NVIDIA Vulkan Linux benchmarks and more on this new SPIR-V compiler.

OSI's Simon Phipps on Open Source's Past and Future It would be difficult for anyone who follows Linux and open source to have missed the 20th birthday of open source in early February. This was a dual celebration, actually, noting the passing of 20 years since the term "open source" was first coined and since the formation of the Open Source Initiative (OSI), the organization that decides whether software licenses qualify to wear that label. The party came six months or so after Facebook was successfully convinced by the likes of the Apache Foundation; WordPress's developer, Automatic; the Free Software Foundation (FSF); and OSI to change the licensing of its popular React project away from the BSD + Patents license, a license that had flown under the radar for a while.