GNU: GRUB2, GIMP, GNU Radio
-
GRUB Boot-Loader Picks Up Support For F2FS File-System
The GRUB2 boot-loader now has support for the Flash-Friendly File-System so it can boot to systems formatted with F2FS as the root file-system.
F2FS lead developer Jaegeuk Kim authored this file-system support addition for GRUB. Previously the work was carried by OpenMandriva among other distributions while now is upstream in GRUB Git for allowing /boot to be on a F2FS-formatted partition.
-
GIMP Punts Painting Off To Separate Thread
As a long overdue move, the GIMP image manipulation program now has support for moving the painting process off to a separate CPU thread.
The actual painting is now performed in a separate thread so that painting isn't stalled when the display updates. With the painting otherwise being in the same thread as the UI, when updates occur there can be measurable synchronization overhead.
-
Blockchain in Space
Blockstream is providing the blockchain data for free, but plans to charge for future add-ons. Connections require a small Ku-band satellite dish – size will depend on location – an LNB receiver, a USB software-defined radio interface, and free GNU Radio software for the receiver, with an estimated $100 or so for equipment. Free documentation is available at Github.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 526 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
4 days 6 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
6 days 1 hour ago
1 week 5 hours ago
1 week 5 hours ago
1 week 6 hours ago