today's leftovers
-
OpenSnitch Is a Host-Based Firewall for Linux Desktops
Simone Margaritelli, the VP of Research at Zimperium, has created a Linux port of Little Snitch, a wildly popular macOS firewall application.
Named OpenSnitch, the Linux port works on the same principles of the macOS version, being a host-based firewall that notifies users when local apps are attempting to initiate new outgoing network connections.
Similar to Little Snitch's normal modus operandi, when this happens, OpenSnitch will display a popup, asking the user for instructions on how to deal with this new process.
All user decisions are saved as rules in local JSON files. Users can edit these rules later to fine-tune the firewall or import/export rules from/to other systems.
-
You Can Now Run Progressive Web Apps as Native Chrome OS Apps on Your Chromebook
Google's François Beaufort recently informed the Chrome OS community about the fact that it's now possible to run progressive Web Apps like native apps in Chrome OS on their Chromebooks.
Live in the Chrome Canary experimental channel for Chrome OS, the new feature promises to let you run progressive Web Apps just like you would run native Chrome OS apps on your Chromebook. The apps will work offline in their own custom window.
-
How to Synchronize Time using NTP Server in Ubuntu
-
Tutorial: Writing your first view from scratch (C++20 / P0789)
-
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
While it unfortunately didn't happen in time for last month's GNOME 3.28 release, there are more performance improvements en route.
Several performance fixes are inbound on top of an important performance fix covered at the end of March where Clutter's text rendering code was causing frequent spikes in GNOME Shell's frame-time.
-
Plymouth Adds Device Rotation Support
Commits these days to Plymouth are fairly rare with this Red Hat developed project seeing its first commits of 2018 yesterday.
Plymouth doesn't seem commits too often since this Linux graphical boot system is largely in great shape, relies upon the stable DRM/KMS kennel APIs, and has largely hit feature completion for a simple graphical boot screen that is far better than the days of RHGB or alternatives. But a fair amount of new code did land yesterday in Plymouth for now supporting device rotation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 524 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 hours 53 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
4 days 6 hours ago
4 days 23 hours ago
6 days 1 hour ago
1 week 5 hours ago
1 week 5 hours ago
1 week 6 hours ago