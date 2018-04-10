ESP32 based Banana Pi boards mimic Arduino Uno and Micro:bit
SinoVoip has launched two open-spec ESP32-based hacker boards that support Arduino and Webduino programming: an Arduino Uno like “Banana Pi BPI-ESP32” and a BBC Micro:bit clone called the “BPI:bit.”
SinoVoip is expanding its Banana Pi franchise beyond its focus on Linux/Android boards, such as its Banana Pi M2 Zero, to produce two boards based on Espressif’s open source ESP32 system-on-chip. The $13 Banana Pi BPI-ESP32 is an Arduino Uno clone with Arduino shield and IDE support, and the $19.50 BPI:bit mimics the BBC Micro:bit, but adds WiFi via the ESP32.
