ESP32 based Banana Pi boards mimic Arduino Uno and Micro:bit

Wednesday 11th of April 2018 09:43:07 PM
Linux

SinoVoip has launched two open-spec ESP32-based hacker boards that support Arduino and Webduino programming: an Arduino Uno like “Banana Pi BPI-ESP32” and a BBC Micro:bit clone called the “BPI:bit.”

SinoVoip is expanding its Banana Pi franchise beyond its focus on Linux/Android boards, such as its Banana Pi M2 Zero, to produce two boards based on Espressif’s open source ESP32 system-on-chip. The $13 Banana Pi BPI-ESP32 is an Arduino Uno clone with Arduino shield and IDE support, and the $19.50 BPI:bit mimics the BBC Micro:bit, but adds WiFi via the ESP32.

GNU: GRUB2, GIMP, GNU Radio

  • GRUB Boot-Loader Picks Up Support For F2FS File-System
    The GRUB2 boot-loader now has support for the Flash-Friendly File-System so it can boot to systems formatted with F2FS as the root file-system. F2FS lead developer Jaegeuk Kim authored this file-system support addition for GRUB. Previously the work was carried by OpenMandriva among other distributions while now is upstream in GRUB Git for allowing /boot to be on a F2FS-formatted partition.
  • GIMP Punts Painting Off To Separate Thread
    As a long overdue move, the GIMP image manipulation program now has support for moving the painting process off to a separate CPU thread. The actual painting is now performed in a separate thread so that painting isn't stalled when the display updates. With the painting otherwise being in the same thread as the UI, when updates occur there can be measurable synchronization overhead.
  • Blockchain in Space
    Blockstream is providing the blockchain data for free, but plans to charge for future add-ons.  Connections require a small Ku-band satellite dish – size will depend on location – an LNB receiver, a USB software-defined radio interface, and free GNU Radio software for the receiver, with an estimated $100 or so for equipment.  Free documentation is available at Github.

NVIDIA 396.18 Linux Benchmarks, Testing Their New Vulkan SPIR-V Compiler

Yesterday NVIDIA released their first 396 Linux driver beta in the form of the 396.18 release and its biggest addition is a new Vulkan SPIR-V compiler to replace the compiler that's been hobbled together since the Vulkan 1.0 debut. Here are some fresh NVIDIA Vulkan Linux benchmarks and more on this new SPIR-V compiler. Read more

Best open source CRM software

When it comes to customer relationship management (CRM) software, Salesforce.com has quickly grown into the dominant player with its software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. With this popularity comes cost, and alongside other proprietary big players like Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Oracle CRM, prices can be anything between £20-£240 per user. For the more cost-conscious organisations there are open source solutions for storing that all important customer relationship data, and solutions that are far more configurable. The downside is proprietary software often comes with best-in-class features, including more and more machine learning capabilities, the upside is you can save some money and not be at the mercy of major vendors who hold your all-important data. So what are the open source CRM alternatives? Here are some of the best on the market. Read more

OSI's Simon Phipps on Open Source's Past and Future

It would be difficult for anyone who follows Linux and open source to have missed the 20th birthday of open source in early February. This was a dual celebration, actually, noting the passing of 20 years since the term "open source" was first coined and since the formation of the Open Source Initiative (OSI), the organization that decides whether software licenses qualify to wear that label. The party came six months or so after Facebook was successfully convinced by the likes of the Apache Foundation; WordPress's developer, Automatic; the Free Software Foundation (FSF); and OSI to change the licensing of its popular React project away from the BSD + Patents license, a license that had flown under the radar for a while. Read more

