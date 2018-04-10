Ubuntu Is Now Available on the IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper II and IBM z14 Model ZR1
It appears that Canonical worked closely with IBM to ensure Ubuntu works out-of-the-box on IBM's recently announced IBM z14 Model ZR1 and IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper II servers, along with the company's LXD next-generation system container manager, OpenStack open-source software platform for cloud computing, Juju application and service modelling tool, and Canonical’s Distribution of Kubernetes.
These will provide companies and developers with all the tools they need to get the job done, building and deploying apps on their infrastructures at a large scale within a single system. For hybrid-cloud environments, IBM's new systems also come with a Docker-certified infrastructure for Docker Enterprise Edition (EE), which integrates management and scale tested on up to 330,000 Docker containers.
