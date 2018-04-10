Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of April 2018 09:55:59 PM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

ESP32 based Banana Pi boards mimic Arduino Uno and Micro:bit

SinoVoip has launched two open-spec ESP32-based hacker boards that support Arduino and Webduino programming: an Arduino Uno like “Banana Pi BPI-ESP32” and a BBC Micro:bit clone called the “BPI:bit.” SinoVoip is expanding its Banana Pi franchise beyond its focus on Linux/Android boards, such as its Banana Pi M2 Zero, to produce two boards based on Espressif’s open source ESP32 system-on-chip. The $13 Banana Pi BPI-ESP32 is an Arduino Uno clone with Arduino shield and IDE support, and the $19.50 BPI:bit mimics the BBC Micro:bit, but adds WiFi via the ESP32. Read more

today's leftovers

  • OpenSnitch Is a Host-Based Firewall for Linux Desktops
    Simone Margaritelli, the VP of Research at Zimperium, has created a Linux port of Little Snitch, a wildly popular macOS firewall application. Named OpenSnitch, the Linux port works on the same principles of the macOS version, being a host-based firewall that notifies users when local apps are attempting to initiate new outgoing network connections. Similar to Little Snitch's normal modus operandi, when this happens, OpenSnitch will display a popup, asking the user for instructions on how to deal with this new process. All user decisions are saved as rules in local JSON files. Users can edit these rules later to fine-tune the firewall or import/export rules from/to other systems.
  • You Can Now Run Progressive Web Apps as Native Chrome OS Apps on Your Chromebook
    Google's François Beaufort recently informed the Chrome OS community about the fact that it's now possible to run progressive Web Apps like native apps in Chrome OS on their Chromebooks. Live in the Chrome Canary experimental channel for Chrome OS, the new feature promises to let you run progressive Web Apps just like you would run native Chrome OS apps on your Chromebook. The apps will work offline in their own custom window.
  • How to Synchronize Time using NTP Server in Ubuntu
  • Tutorial: Writing your first view from scratch (C++20 / P0789)
  • More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
    While it unfortunately didn't happen in time for last month's GNOME 3.28 release, there are more performance improvements en route. Several performance fixes are inbound on top of an important performance fix covered at the end of March where Clutter's text rendering code was causing frequent spikes in GNOME Shell's frame-time.
  • Plymouth Adds Device Rotation Support
    Commits these days to Plymouth are fairly rare with this Red Hat developed project seeing its first commits of 2018 yesterday. Plymouth doesn't seem commits too often since this Linux graphical boot system is largely in great shape, relies upon the stable DRM/KMS kennel APIs, and has largely hit feature completion for a simple graphical boot screen that is far better than the days of RHGB or alternatives. But a fair amount of new code did land yesterday in Plymouth for now supporting device rotation.

OSS Leftovers

  • Google and Netflix open-source Kayenta, a software release management tool
    These days companies often issue new releases and updates of their software several times a day to millions of users in the cloud, and no matter how much they try to make sure it will run flawlessly, it’s nearly impossible to guarantee it.
  • Luxoft releases PELUX 1.0 automotive software starter-kit on Open Source
    The automotive division of Luxoft has launched PELUX 1.0, a base development platform designed to provide the building blocks for automotive software development projects, which is now available on Open Source. PELUX 1.0 was developed from Luxoft’s PELUX software suite which, for over four years, has helped carmakers and tier one suppliers to develop converged automotive systems for infotainment, autonomous driving, body control and communication.
    •  
  • DragonFly BSD 5.2 Released with Meltdown & Spectre Mitigations, Better Graphics
    The DragonFly BSD developers announced today the release and immediate availability for download of version 5.2 of their FreeBSD-based open source Unix-like operating system. Packed with mitigations for the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities unearthed earlier this year and discovered to put billions of devices at risk of attacks, DragonFly BSD 5.2 is here to make sure you're running a secure and safe Unix-like operating system on your personal computer or server.
  • Exclusive Interview: UnionTech Discusses New 3D Printers, Open Source Philosophy
    UnionTech is a long-established company, having been founded in China in 2000 and then expanding to the United States in 2016. The company is a leader in stereolithography (SLA/SL) 3D printing, and part of what sets it apart from other SLA providers is its firm belief in open source technology. UnionTech is proof that patents aren’t necessary for a company to remain competitive, and that open source can, in fact, be an advantage for both the company and the overall market. UnionTech has been busy introducing new 3D printers lately, including the large-format RSPro 1400 and the PILOT Commercial series. We recently spoke with General Manager Jim Reitz about the new machines, the company’s open source philosophy, and the overall 3D printing industry, as well as UnionTech’s place in it.

GNU: GRUB2, GIMP, GNU Radio

  • GRUB Boot-Loader Picks Up Support For F2FS File-System
    The GRUB2 boot-loader now has support for the Flash-Friendly File-System so it can boot to systems formatted with F2FS as the root file-system. F2FS lead developer Jaegeuk Kim authored this file-system support addition for GRUB. Previously the work was carried by OpenMandriva among other distributions while now is upstream in GRUB Git for allowing /boot to be on a F2FS-formatted partition.
  • GIMP Punts Painting Off To Separate Thread
    As a long overdue move, the GIMP image manipulation program now has support for moving the painting process off to a separate CPU thread. The actual painting is now performed in a separate thread so that painting isn't stalled when the display updates. With the painting otherwise being in the same thread as the UI, when updates occur there can be measurable synchronization overhead.
  • Blockchain in Space
    Blockstream is providing the blockchain data for free, but plans to charge for future add-ons.  Connections require a small Ku-band satellite dish – size will depend on location – an LNB receiver, a USB software-defined radio interface, and free GNU Radio software for the receiver, with an estimated $100 or so for equipment.  Free documentation is available at Github.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6