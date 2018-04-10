System76 has long been a huge champion of both Linux and open source. If you aren't familiar, the company sells premium computers running the Ubuntu operating system. Recently, the company decided to create its own Ubuntu-based distro called "Pop!_OS" which uses the GNOME desktop environment. Today, the Denver, Colorado-based System76 takes its commitment to GNOME even further by becoming a Foundation Advisory Board member. It joins other respected companies on the board such as Google, Red Hat, and Canonical to name a few.

Purism Preps Documentation for Devs to Hack on the Librem 5 Linux Phone Platform As you probably know, Purism is working hard to bring you the first privacy-focused Linux smartphone, the Librem 5, and they are doing everything they can to ensure the documentation is ready for developers who would want to get started hacking on the Librem 5 phone platform when the new development boards arrive. This summer, Purism will start distributing the development boards for its upcoming Librem 5 phone, allowing early adopters and developers to understand better who it works and prepare to build compelling and innovative apps for the smartphone, which is expected to hit the streets early next year.