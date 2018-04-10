Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
While last week was the main power management feature updates for the Linux 4.17 kernel merge window that included the new ACPI TAD driver, Rafael Wysocki today sent in a secondary set of feature updates and it includes a rather significant development for Linux power and performance.
The kernel's idle loop has been reworked to prevent processors from spending too much time in shallow idle states. Following this significant code rework, there is the potential for power-savings while the system is idling as well as in select workloads.
System76 becomes GNOME Foundation Advisory Board member
System76 has long been a huge champion of both Linux and open source. If you aren't familiar, the company sells premium computers running the Ubuntu operating system. Recently, the company decided to create its own Ubuntu-based distro called "Pop!_OS" which uses the GNOME desktop environment. Today, the Denver, Colorado-based System76 takes its commitment to GNOME even further by becoming a Foundation Advisory Board member. It joins other respected companies on the board such as Google, Red Hat, and Canonical to name a few.
Android Leftovers
Purism Preps Documentation for Devs to Hack on the Librem 5 Linux Phone Platform
As you probably know, Purism is working hard to bring you the first privacy-focused Linux smartphone, the Librem 5, and they are doing everything they can to ensure the documentation is ready for developers who would want to get started hacking on the Librem 5 phone platform when the new development boards arrive. This summer, Purism will start distributing the development boards for its upcoming Librem 5 phone, allowing early adopters and developers to understand better who it works and prepare to build compelling and innovative apps for the smartphone, which is expected to hit the streets early next year.
Ubuntu Is Now Available on the IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper II and IBM z14 Model ZR1
It appears that Canonical worked closely with IBM to ensure Ubuntu works out-of-the-box on IBM's recently announced IBM z14 Model ZR1 and IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper II servers, along with the company's LXD next-generation system container manager, OpenStack open-source software platform for cloud computing, Juju application and service modelling tool, and Canonical’s Distribution of Kubernetes. These will provide companies and developers with all the tools they need to get the job done, building and deploying apps on their infrastructures at a large scale within a single system. For hybrid-cloud environments, IBM's new systems also come with a Docker-certified infrastructure for Docker Enterprise Edition (EE), which integrates management and scale tested on up to 330,000 Docker containers.
