Red Hat: DoD, RHEL 7.5 and More
-
DoD renews DLT Solutions' Enterprise Software Initiative contract for Red Hat products
-
DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat
-
Hat Releases Red Hat Enterprise Linux
-
Red Hat Releases New Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux to Simplify Hybrid Computing
-
Latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 release eyes hybrid cloud
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 delivers consistency for hybrid IT environments, Windows interoperability, storage cost reductions
-
SD Times news digest: MicroStrategy 10.11, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, and Facebook’s Data Abuse Bounty
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Released, Valve Improves Steam Privacy Settings, New Distribution Specification Project for Containers and More
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 was released yesterday. New features include "enhanced security and compliance, usability at scale, continued integration with Windows infrastructure on-premise and in Microsoft Azure, and new functionality for storage cost controls. The release also includes continued investment in platform manageability for Linux beginners, experts, and Microsoft Windows administrators." See the release notes for more information.
-
Red Hat Keeps Eye on Hybrid Cloud With RHEL 7.5
-
Red Hat goes big on interoperability-ness
Red Hat changes its tagline from time to time, but this year the firm appears to happy being labelled as ‘the world’s leading provider of open source solutions’ — perhaps, with Microsoft and so many others picking up the flame, Red Hat feels it need to state its aim with such simplicity.
-
What Are These Stocks’ Valuations? – Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (MNK), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
Head to Head Comparison: Red Hat Software (RHT) & Baidu (BIDU)
-
Contrasting Baidu (BIDU) and Red Hat Software (RHT)
-
Charlene Begley Sold 4500 shares of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) in an Insider Trade; Egain Has 4.8 Sentiment
-
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) projected to achieve earnings growth of 29.50% for this year
-
Red Hat Software (RHT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 542 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software at LibrePlanet
Replicate your custom Linux settings with DistroTweaks
Currently, there are more than 300 different Linux operating system distributions available. Each distro serves a slightly different purpose with slightly different bundles of programs for different communities of users. Even though there are hundreds of different versions of Linux, it hasn't been very easy for individual customizers to share them with the community. DistroTweaks, a process that allows users to customize and share Linux, is a better option than what's come before. A DistroTweak is a process that allows anyone to quickly and easily add dozens of customizations and programs to an existing Linux distro with just the click of a button. It replaces the tedious process of making changes and manually (and individually) adding dozens of programs. The term "tweak" is a nod to what computer enthusiasts call a slight modification of an operating system or application. A tweak generally doesn't change the core of the operating system or program; it merely adds to it.
Games: For The King and More
The best way to build with Yocto Project and BitBake
At the Embedded Linux Conference, Intel’s Stephano Cetola offered tips and tricks for getting the most of Yocto Project and its BitBake build system, from using layers and SSTATE cache to exploring package feeds and BitBake scripts. Despite its widespread and growing adoption, the Yocto Project is one of the more misunderstood of Linux technologies. It’s not a distribution but rather a collection of open source templates, tools, and methods for creating custom embedded Linux-based systems. Yocto Project contributor and Intel Embedded Software Engineer Stephano Cetola explained more about Yocto in his talk at the recent Embedded Linux Conference in Portland.
Recent comments
17 hours 23 min ago
17 hours 33 min ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
4 days 17 hours ago
5 days 11 hours ago
6 days 12 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
1 week 17 hours ago
1 week 18 hours ago