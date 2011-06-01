Free Software at LibrePlanet Making institutional free software successful Many large institutions, especially government agencies, would like to distribute their software—including the software of the vendors with whom they contract—as free software. They have a variety of reasons, ranging from the hope that opening the code will boost its use, all the way to a mature understanding of the importance of community, transparency, and freedom. There are special steps institutions can take to help ensure success, some stemming from best practices performed by many free-software projects and others specific to large organizations. At the 2018 LibrePlanet conference, Cecilia Donnelly laid out nine principles for the successful creation and maintenance of a software project under these circumstances.

Benjamin Mako Hill: Free software and the shifting landscape of online cooperation

Free software forever As free software activists, do we focus on our own project-based communities or should we be looking outside? If free software is to succeed (forever!) I believe we need to do both. Maintaining our ideals as we take free software to new places, introduce it to new people, and bend it to new purposes depends on our willingness to grow both individually and collectively. Change is never simple so I hope that we will be gentle with each other as we try new things and work to build an even bigger movement.

Replicate your custom Linux settings with DistroTweaks Currently, there are more than 300 different Linux operating system distributions available. Each distro serves a slightly different purpose with slightly different bundles of programs for different communities of users. Even though there are hundreds of different versions of Linux, it hasn't been very easy for individual customizers to share them with the community. DistroTweaks, a process that allows users to customize and share Linux, is a better option than what's come before. A DistroTweak is a process that allows anyone to quickly and easily add dozens of customizations and programs to an existing Linux distro with just the click of a button. It replaces the tedious process of making changes and manually (and individually) adding dozens of programs. The term "tweak" is a nod to what computer enthusiasts call a slight modification of an operating system or application. A tweak generally doesn't change the core of the operating system or program; it merely adds to it.