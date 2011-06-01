Neptune 5.1
We are proud to announce version 5.1 of Neptune .
This update represents the current state of Neptune 5 and renews the ISO file so if you install Neptune you don't have to download tons of Updates.
The Calamares Installer now handles also installing hyphentation, thesaurus and spellecheck for the choosen localization.
Main changes in this version are the update of Plasma to version 5.12.4 and KDE Frameworks to version 5.44. Besides that we also updated our default icon theme to include some new icons and Plasma Discover got some minor fixes and a slightly improved UI now featuring a refresh button in the Update dialog.
Knetworkmounter should work like usual again and Enlightenment fans should be able to install their beloved desktop in version 0.22.
