Software: Feed Readers, Kiwi TCMS, Laverna, Tig, Flash Player and More
5 Best Feed Reader Apps for Linux
RSS feeds were once most widely used, to collect news and articles from different sources at one place. It is often perceived that RSS usage is in decline. However, there are still people (like me) who believe in opening an application that accumulates all the website’s articles at one place, which they can read later even when they are not connected to the internet.
Feed Readers makes it easier by collecting all the published items on a website for anytime access. You don’t need to open several browser tabs to go to your favorite websites, and bookmarking the one you liked.
In this article, I’ll share some of my favorite feed reader applications for Linux desktop.
Kiwi TCMS 4.1.4
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 4.1.4! This is a bug-fix and enhancement update which upgrades to the latest Django version, resolves several issues and includes lots of internal code updates.
Laverna – A Cross-Platform Privacy-Focused Note Taking App
FossMint has a number of Markdown note-taking app articles under its belt and it is with pleasure that we bring you another fantastic one, Laverna.
Laverna is a modern open source Markdown editor with a sleek UI and a focus on user privacy. It is written in JavaScript to provide users with a speedy enough performance to stand in as an Evernote alternative.
With Laverna, you can take notes and create to-do lists, both of which you can organize using notebooks. During editing, you can decide to work in normal, preview, or distraction – free mode.
Tig – A Command Line Browser for Git Repositories
What’s A Suitable Flash Player Alternative To Adobe Flash Player
More people are willing to break away from Adobe Flash Player – perhaps because it won’t be long before support for it will end. While many are making a move from Flash, Adobe is still offering releases for it such as the Flash Player 24 branch. Of course, with numerous threats plaguing the player, people wonder if they are any viable options available.
New PELUX 1.0 Automotive Software Leverages Open Source Technologies
Epiq Solutions Unveils Highly Integrated RF + Linux® Module to Simplify Wireless Product Development Cycle
DOSBox Part 1: Introduction, Startup Scripts and The Keymapper
This guide provides the necessary skills that will be used in each successive guide. The main focus of this series is to provide practical examples and tutorials for achieving certain tasks using DOSBox. Later tutorials will cover handling floppy disk images and booting from them, same with hard drive images, running Windows 3.11, and other advanced tasks.
Capsule8 Launches Zero-Day Threat Detection Platform for Linux [Ed: Capsule8 seems to be proprietary and nothing that is secret code should be trusted anywhere near secure systems]
Security startup Capsule8 officially launched the 1.0 release of its zero-day threat detection platform on April 11, after more than a year of active development.
Capsule8 1.0 is intended to help secure both container as well as non-container based Linux workloads from unknown zero-day threats. Among the risks that Capsule8 aims to help mitigate are side-channel memory attacks, like the recently disclosed Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities.
Introducing Snallygaster - a Tool to Scan for Secrets on Web Servers
A few days ago I figured out that several blogs operated by T-Mobile Austria had a Git repository exposed which included their wordpress configuration file. Due to the fact that a phpMyAdmin installation was also accessible this would have allowed me to change or delete their database and subsequently take over their blogs.
Google's not-Linux OS documentation cracks box open at last
Google has published details of its "Fuchsia" operating system. The last time we updated readers on the OS it needed fair amount of work to get going. Now, Google has decided it's time it gave the world something more informative than a bunch of Git-managed open-source code, and this week published what it calls The Book: a programmer-oriented guide to interacting with Fuchsia (which, The Book emphasized, is Not Linux).
Mozilla Leftovers: Data Collection, Containers, WebAssembly Studio
Changing Healthcare with Blockchain Technology
He also emphasized that open source efforts, such as The Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Project, are driving blockchain forward and are essential. He said that openness ensures scalability, accessibility, resiliency, and innovation. “Participating in The Hyperledger Project has made a lot of sense for us,” Symanski noted. “It protects protocol governance, node management, consensus mechanisms, and more and these are all very important in the healthcare industry.”
Video: See What's New in Ubuntu 18.04 Beta Preview. Is it Worth the Hype?
Ubuntu 18.04 Beta has been released ahead of the final release on 26th April. I took it for a test ride and created a video of the main new features in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Also (Video): EzeeLinux Show 18.15 | GNU Midnight Commander
