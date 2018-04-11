Debian Leftovers
Preventing resume immediately after suspend on Dell Latitude 5580 (Debian testing)
Debian LTS work, March 2018
Debian SecureBoot Sprint 2018 [Ed: Giving Microsoft the keys to Linux]
Monday morning I gave back the keys to Office Factory Fulda, who sponsored the location for the SecureBoot Sprint from Thursday, 4th April to Sunday, 8th April. Appearently we left a pretty positive impression (we managed to clean up), so are welcome again for future sprints.
The goal of this sprint was enabling SecureBoot in/for Debian, so that users who have SecureBoot enabled machines do not need to turn that off to be able to run Debian. That needs us to handle signing a certain set of packages in a defined way, handling it as automated as possible while ensuring that stuff is done in a safe/secure way.
Google's not-Linux OS documentation cracks box open at last
Google has published details of its "Fuchsia" operating system. The last time we updated readers on the OS it needed fair amount of work to get going. Now, Google has decided it's time it gave the world something more informative than a bunch of Git-managed open-source code, and this week published what it calls The Book: a programmer-oriented guide to interacting with Fuchsia (which, The Book emphasized, is Not Linux).
Mozilla Leftovers: Data Collection, Containers, WebAssembly Studio
Changing Healthcare with Blockchain Technology
He also emphasized that open source efforts, such as The Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Project, are driving blockchain forward and are essential. He said that openness ensures scalability, accessibility, resiliency, and innovation. “Participating in The Hyperledger Project has made a lot of sense for us,” Symanski noted. “It protects protocol governance, node management, consensus mechanisms, and more and these are all very important in the healthcare industry.”
Video: See What's New in Ubuntu 18.04 Beta Preview. Is it Worth the Hype?
Ubuntu 18.04 Beta has been released ahead of the final release on 26th April. I took it for a test ride and created a video of the main new features in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Also (Video): EzeeLinux Show 18.15 | GNU Midnight Commander
