Security: ATI Systems, 'Smart' Meters, Despacito, AntiVirus Tools, Mitre ATT&CK Test Tools
-
Researchers Rickrolled Emergency Alert Sirens in Proof-of-Concept Hack
A researcher from wireless security startup Bastille found that the emergency alert systems made by ATI Systems—which makes and installs emergency mass notification and alert warning systems—transmitted commands unencrypted, allowing anyone with a radio transmitter (and the ability to reverse engineer the commands) to hijack them.
-
The tricks power firms use to force us to switch to digital meters | This is Money
-
Here’s How Hackers Might Have Deleted Despacito Video From YouTube
-
Top 5 Absolutely Free Open-Source AntiVirus Tools for PC
Antivirus software’s made us feel at ease in using our mobile phones, tablets, and computers. It allows us to browse safely on the net without the fear of making your private information spread to the others (or by any cause of viruses). Antivirus software also is known as anti-malware software, is a computer software that is used to prevent, detect and remove malicious software’s. It can protect the computer from malicious browser helper objects, ransomware, keyloggers, backdoors, trojan horses, worms, fraud tools, and adware etc.
Some antivirus also includes protections from other computer threats like a spam, online banking attacks, infected and malicious URLs, scam and phishing attacks, online identity (privacy), social engineering techniques, advanced persistent threat (APT) and botnet DDoS attacks.
-
4 open-source Mitre ATT&CK test tools compared
One way to learn how to better defend your enterprise is to train a red team to simulate attacks. The Mitre ATT&CK framework, which can be a very useful collection of threat tactics and techniques for such a team. The framework classifies and describes a wide range of attacks. To make it even more effective, various commercial and open-source general testing tools have been built to complement its schemas.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 492 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Xiaomi aims to release Kernel Source Code for new devices within 3 months after launch
Xiaomi is a company that’s largely renowned for their devices that offer excellent specifications relative to price. Smartphones is just one of their many ventures, but it’s how the company has made its name known globally. The company’s rapid expansion in markets like India has brought millions of new users onto smartphones running Android, which has resulted in a wave of new users on our forums looking to customize their devices. Unfortunately, Xiaomi has a poor history of complying with open source licenses as they have shown time and time and time again that they are willing to violate the General Public License v2 (GPLv2) by failing to release kernel source code for their devices. The GPL is what makes the developer community on our forums possible, as all Android phones run on the Linux kernel and without access to the source code it would have been nearly impossible for custom AOSP-based ROMs to take off the way they’ve done on our forums. Also: Conservancy Welcomes the Common Workflow Language as a Member Project
Android Leftovers
3 password managers for the Linux command line
We all want our passwords to be safe and secure. To do that, many people turn to password management applications like KeePassX or Bitwarden. If you spend a lot of time in a terminal window and are looking for a simpler solution, you'll want to check out one of the many password managers for the Linux command line. They're quick, easy to use, and secure.
Google's not-Linux OS documentation cracks box open at last
Google has published details of its "Fuchsia" operating system. The last time we updated readers on the OS it needed fair amount of work to get going. Now, Google has decided it's time it gave the world something more informative than a bunch of Git-managed open-source code, and this week published what it calls The Book: a programmer-oriented guide to interacting with Fuchsia (which, The Book emphasized, is Not Linux).
Recent comments
3 hours 38 min ago
1 day 16 min ago
1 day 25 min ago
1 day 22 hours ago
2 days 47 min ago
5 days 50 min ago
5 days 18 hours ago
6 days 19 hours ago
1 week 23 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago