KStars v2.9.4 is Released! Glad to announce the release of KStars v2.9.4 aka Emad is now release for Windows, MacOS, and Linux! The new release brings in more performance improvements and bug fixes.

QEMU 2.12.0-rc3 is now available On behalf of the QEMU Team, I'd like to announce the availability of the fourth release candidate for the QEMU 2.12 release. This release is meant for testing purposes and should not be used in a production environment.

QEMU 2.12 Should Be Ready For Release Next Week Barring any last minute blocker bugs from being discovered, QEMU 2.12 is expected for release next week as the latest feature update for this important piece of the Linux virtualization stack. QEMU 2.12 is coming in hot with the necessary user-space bits for Intel vGPU acceleration support, SMP support in the Tiny Code Generator (TCG) is now stable, the GTK2 UI is officially deprecated now in favor of GTK3, support for NVMe controllers to be directly driven via QEMU + VFIO, a variety of ARM emulation improvements, new RISC-V target, support for AMD Encrypted Virtualization with KVM, x86 IBRS support, and a lot of other improvements.

Catfish File Search for GNU/Linux In previous articles, I've discussed how to search for files through other means, like using the command line, but I thought I'd give a quick review of the GUI search tool, Catfish. Catfish is an extremely powerful, and yet extremely simplistic Gtk+ based graphical tool that utilizes multiple technologies already likely in your system, to complete its searches; locate and find, and utilizes zeitgeist for search suggestions. Sometimes, I really and truthfully just don't feel like popping open a terminal, and locating a file. Sometimes, I really just want to click around with my mouse, even if its typically slower.

Xiaomi aims to release Kernel Source Code for new devices within 3 months after launch Xiaomi is a company that’s largely renowned for their devices that offer excellent specifications relative to price. Smartphones is just one of their many ventures, but it’s how the company has made its name known globally. The company’s rapid expansion in markets like India has brought millions of new users onto smartphones running Android, which has resulted in a wave of new users on our forums looking to customize their devices. Unfortunately, Xiaomi has a poor history of complying with open source licenses as they have shown time and time and time again that they are willing to violate the General Public License v2 (GPLv2) by failing to release kernel source code for their devices. The GPL is what makes the developer community on our forums possible, as all Android phones run on the Linux kernel and without access to the source code it would have been nearly impossible for custom AOSP-based ROMs to take off the way they’ve done on our forums. Also: Conservancy Welcomes the Common Workflow Language as a Member Project