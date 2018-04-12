Programming: Qt, GitKraken, and GitHub
Better support for CUPS features in Qt 5.11
During the last couple of months KDAB engineers have been working on improving CUPS printing support for Linux in Qt.
GitKraken – The Legendary Cross-Platform Git GUI Client
GitKraken is a powerful GUI application that allows Git users to interact more efficiently with their repositories. It is arguably the best Git GUI Client in the world not just because of its beautiful and relaxing UI/UX but also its seamless integration with other platforms necessary for developers’ workflow.
Happy 10th birthday GitHub, it's been eventful
Qt 5.9.5 Released
Qt 5.9.5 is released today. As a patch release Qt 5.9.5 does not add any new functionality, but provides important bug fixes and other improvements. Compared to Qt 5.9.4, the new Qt 5.9.5 contains over 100 bug fixes. In total there are around 450 changes in Qt 5.9.5 compared to Qt 5.9.4. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.9.5. Also: Qt 5.9.5 Released With 100+ Bug Fixes, ~450 Changes
5 Best Feed Reader Apps for Linux
Extensively use RSS feeds to stay updated with your favorite websites? Take a look at the best feed reader applications for Linux.
Security: ATI Systems, 'Smart' Meters, Despacito, AntiVirus Tools, Mitre ATT&CK Test Tools
