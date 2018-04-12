Games: GameMode, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, GOG, Glitchspace, The Spatials: Galactology
-
GameMode: Boost Your Linux Gaming Performance With This Open Source Tool
If you use Linux or macOS and you’re into gaming, the chances are that you might have heard about Feral Interactive. They’re known to develop and port games from their partners to other platforms, including Tomb Raider, Batman: Arkham, etc.
-
Shovel Knight sells 2 million copies, Linux sales account for 1.1% of Steam sales
Yacht Club Games have announced that Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Official Site] has officially sold 2 million copies, with Linux accounting for 1.1% of Steam sales. It's great to see another success story for an indie developer, as that's a pretty healthy amount of sales, especially considering the amount of competition when it comes to this type of game.
-
Classic adventure game 'Eric the Unready' is now on GOG
Thanks to the power of DOSBox, GOG have revived another classic game! Eric the Unready is an adventure game from 1993. Eric the Unready was received positively by critics back when it originally released.
-
Glitchspace, a first-person puzzler that has you reprogramming the environment is now free
The last game from Space Budgie, Glitchspace [Steam], a first-person puzzler that involves reprogramming the environment is now officially free.
We're not talking "free to play" with in-game purchases either, just completely free to download and play. Looking more into it, it seems the developer is no longer making games (source), but the actual post detailing why no longer exists as their official company site is no more. So—time to just enjoy what's been made free.
-
Build a space station and colonise planets in The Spatials: Galactology, leaving Early Access on April 18th
The Spatials: Galactology, the expanded version of The Spatials is finally going to leave Early Access on April 18th.
-
Free and open source RTS 'Zero-K' releases on Steam on April 27th
Free and open source RTS 'Zero-K' is going to release on Steam on April 27th, along with a single-player campaign and multiplayer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 477 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: Qt, GitKraken, and GitHub
Qt 5.9.5 Released
Qt 5.9.5 is released today. As a patch release Qt 5.9.5 does not add any new functionality, but provides important bug fixes and other improvements. Compared to Qt 5.9.4, the new Qt 5.9.5 contains over 100 bug fixes. In total there are around 450 changes in Qt 5.9.5 compared to Qt 5.9.4. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.9.5. Also: Qt 5.9.5 Released With 100+ Bug Fixes, ~450 Changes
5 Best Feed Reader Apps for Linux
Extensively use RSS feeds to stay updated with your favorite websites? Take a look at the best feed reader applications for Linux.
Security: ATI Systems, 'Smart' Meters, Despacito, AntiVirus Tools, Mitre ATT&CK Test Tools
Recent comments
7 hours 21 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
5 days 4 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago