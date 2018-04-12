Language Selection

Graphics: AMDVLK's XGL Vulkan API, Vulkan On GitHub, Mesa 17.3.9, Libinput Getting Support For Custom Acceleration Profiles

Graphics/Benchmarks
  • AMDVLK's XGL Code Updated With Int16 & Shader Ballot Improvements

    AMD's XGL Vulkan API layer for their "AMDVLK" driver has been updated this week with a number of enhancements.

    The latest code drop for this AMDVLK XGL code includes supporting 16-bit integers "int16" within the AMD_shader_ballot and AMD_trinary_minmax extensions. There are also pipeline improvements, AMD_shader_ballot extension enhancements, a consistent dispatch table mechanism is now used throughout the driver, and a number of other code fixes.

  • There Are Now More Than 2,000 Projects Referencing Vulkan On GitHub

    As another milestone for the Vulkan API, as of today there are more than 2,000 projects referencing Vulkan on GitHub!

    It was nearly one year ago to the day (19 April) that Vulkan had 1,000 project mentions on GitHub while overnight that threshold crossed 2,000.

    Granted, the GitHub search isn't looking at projects necessarily offering a full Vulkan code implementation, but could be a Vulkan mention within code documentation saying it's coming soon, etc. But for comparison, "Direct3D 12" has just 39 hits on GitHub (or 101 for D3D12), 207 for D3D11 / 99 for Direct 3D 11, or 33,741 for OpenGL. Overall, not bad for Vulkan's continued rise and this graphics/compute API just over two years old.

  • Mesa 17.3.9 Is Coming With About Two Dozen Fixes To End Out Mesa 17.3

    Mesa 17.3.9 is expected to be released at the start of next week as the final point release for the Mesa 17.3 driver series that was introduced back in Q4'2017.

    With Mesa 18.0 now in good shape and being out for a few weeks, the Mesa 17.3 series is wrapping up. Juan Suarez Romero of Igalia who has been serving as the 17.3 series stable release manager today announced the 17.3.9 release candidate. There are currently 23 patches for this final point release, including fixes for the RADV Vulkan driver, GL/GLES version overriding fixes, GLSL patches, NIR fixes, and other minor work.

  • Libinput Getting Support For Custom Acceleration Profiles

    The latest libinput hackery being worked on by Linux input expert Peter Hutterer at Red Hat is custom profile support for pointer acceleration.

Programming: Qt, GitKraken, and GitHub

Qt 5.9.5 Released

Qt 5.9.5 is released today. As a patch release Qt 5.9.5 does not add any new functionality, but provides important bug fixes and other improvements. Compared to Qt 5.9.4, the new Qt 5.9.5 contains over 100 bug fixes. In total there are around 450 changes in Qt 5.9.5 compared to Qt 5.9.4. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.9.5. Read more Also: Qt 5.9.5 Released With 100+ Bug Fixes, ~450 Changes

5 Best Feed Reader Apps for Linux

Extensively use RSS feeds to stay updated with your favorite websites? Take a look at the best feed reader applications for Linux. Read more

Security: ATI Systems, 'Smart' Meters, Despacito, AntiVirus Tools, Mitre ATT&CK Test Tools

  • Researchers Rickrolled Emergency Alert Sirens in Proof-of-Concept Hack

    A researcher from wireless security startup Bastille found that the emergency alert systems made by ATI Systems—which makes and installs emergency mass notification and alert warning systems—transmitted commands unencrypted, allowing anyone with a radio transmitter (and the ability to reverse engineer the commands) to hijack them.

  • The tricks power firms use to force us to switch to digital meters | This is Money
  • Here’s How Hackers Might Have Deleted Despacito Video From YouTube
  • Top 5 Absolutely Free Open-Source AntiVirus Tools for PC
    Antivirus software’s made us feel at ease in using our mobile phones, tablets, and computers. It allows us to browse safely on the net without the fear of making your private information spread to the others (or by any cause of viruses). Antivirus software also is known as anti-malware software, is a computer software that is used to prevent, detect and remove malicious software’s. It can protect the computer from malicious browser helper objects, ransomware, keyloggers, backdoors, trojan horses, worms, fraud tools, and adware etc. Some antivirus also includes protections from other computer threats like a spam, online banking attacks, infected and malicious URLs, scam and phishing attacks, online identity (privacy), social engineering techniques, advanced persistent threat (APT) and botnet DDoS attacks.
  • 4 open-source Mitre ATT&CK test tools compared
    One way to learn how to better defend your enterprise is to train a red team to simulate attacks. The Mitre ATT&CK framework, which can be a very useful collection of threat tactics and techniques for such a team. The framework classifies and describes a wide range of attacks. To make it even more effective, various commercial and open-source general testing tools have been built to complement its schemas.

