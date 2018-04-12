Language Selection

Sparky 4.8 RC

Debian

There is a new, testing live/install iso image of SparkyLinux 4.8 RC “Tyche” available to download. Sparky 4 is based on Debian stable line “Stretch”.

Sparky 4.8 RC is a release candidate to upcoming next 4.8 stable release.

Programming: Qt, GitKraken, and GitHub

Qt 5.9.5 Released

Qt 5.9.5 is released today. As a patch release Qt 5.9.5 does not add any new functionality, but provides important bug fixes and other improvements. Compared to Qt 5.9.4, the new Qt 5.9.5 contains over 100 bug fixes. In total there are around 450 changes in Qt 5.9.5 compared to Qt 5.9.4. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.9.5. Read more Also: Qt 5.9.5 Released With 100+ Bug Fixes, ~450 Changes

5 Best Feed Reader Apps for Linux

Extensively use RSS feeds to stay updated with your favorite websites? Take a look at the best feed reader applications for Linux. Read more

Security: ATI Systems, 'Smart' Meters, Despacito, AntiVirus Tools, Mitre ATT&CK Test Tools

  • Researchers Rickrolled Emergency Alert Sirens in Proof-of-Concept Hack

    A researcher from wireless security startup Bastille found that the emergency alert systems made by ATI Systems—which makes and installs emergency mass notification and alert warning systems—transmitted commands unencrypted, allowing anyone with a radio transmitter (and the ability to reverse engineer the commands) to hijack them.

  • The tricks power firms use to force us to switch to digital meters | This is Money
  • Here’s How Hackers Might Have Deleted Despacito Video From YouTube
  • Top 5 Absolutely Free Open-Source AntiVirus Tools for PC
    Antivirus software’s made us feel at ease in using our mobile phones, tablets, and computers. It allows us to browse safely on the net without the fear of making your private information spread to the others (or by any cause of viruses). Antivirus software also is known as anti-malware software, is a computer software that is used to prevent, detect and remove malicious software’s. It can protect the computer from malicious browser helper objects, ransomware, keyloggers, backdoors, trojan horses, worms, fraud tools, and adware etc. Some antivirus also includes protections from other computer threats like a spam, online banking attacks, infected and malicious URLs, scam and phishing attacks, online identity (privacy), social engineering techniques, advanced persistent threat (APT) and botnet DDoS attacks.
  • 4 open-source Mitre ATT&CK test tools compared
    One way to learn how to better defend your enterprise is to train a red team to simulate attacks. The Mitre ATT&CK framework, which can be a very useful collection of threat tactics and techniques for such a team. The framework classifies and describes a wide range of attacks. To make it even more effective, various commercial and open-source general testing tools have been built to complement its schemas.

