Graphics: AMDVLK's XGL Vulkan API, Vulkan On GitHub, Mesa 17.3.9, Libinput Getting Support For Custom Acceleration Profiles AMDVLK's XGL Code Updated With Int16 & Shader Ballot Improvements AMD's XGL Vulkan API layer for their "AMDVLK" driver has been updated this week with a number of enhancements. The latest code drop for this AMDVLK XGL code includes supporting 16-bit integers "int16" within the AMD_shader_ballot and AMD_trinary_minmax extensions. There are also pipeline improvements, AMD_shader_ballot extension enhancements, a consistent dispatch table mechanism is now used throughout the driver, and a number of other code fixes.

There Are Now More Than 2,000 Projects Referencing Vulkan On GitHub As another milestone for the Vulkan API, as of today there are more than 2,000 projects referencing Vulkan on GitHub! It was nearly one year ago to the day (19 April) that Vulkan had 1,000 project mentions on GitHub while overnight that threshold crossed 2,000. Granted, the GitHub search isn't looking at projects necessarily offering a full Vulkan code implementation, but could be a Vulkan mention within code documentation saying it's coming soon, etc. But for comparison, "Direct3D 12" has just 39 hits on GitHub (or 101 for D3D12), 207 for D3D11 / 99 for Direct 3D 11, or 33,741 for OpenGL. Overall, not bad for Vulkan's continued rise and this graphics/compute API just over two years old.

Mesa 17.3.9 Is Coming With About Two Dozen Fixes To End Out Mesa 17.3 Mesa 17.3.9 is expected to be released at the start of next week as the final point release for the Mesa 17.3 driver series that was introduced back in Q4'2017. With Mesa 18.0 now in good shape and being out for a few weeks, the Mesa 17.3 series is wrapping up. Juan Suarez Romero of Igalia who has been serving as the 17.3 series stable release manager today announced the 17.3.9 release candidate. There are currently 23 patches for this final point release, including fixes for the RADV Vulkan driver, GL/GLES version overriding fixes, GLSL patches, NIR fixes, and other minor work.

Libinput Getting Support For Custom Acceleration Profiles The latest libinput hackery being worked on by Linux input expert Peter Hutterer at Red Hat is custom profile support for pointer acceleration.