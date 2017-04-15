Raspberry Digital Signage 11 released, Pi 3b+ compatible
Raspberry Digital Signage is an operating system designed for digital signage installations on the Raspberry Pi: it displays a full-screen browser view restricted to a specified (web) resource.
It shows web pages from Internet, LAN or internal sources (a WordPress installation comes already installed by default on the SD card); there is no way to escape this view but rebooting the machine.
Raspberry Digital Signage 11 has been released today, which comes with the latest raspberrypi-bootloader, so that it is compatible with the new Raspberry Pi 3 b+ board line.
Sparky 4.8 RC
There is a new, testing live/install iso image of SparkyLinux 4.8 RC “Tyche” available to download. Sparky 4 is based on Debian stable line “Stretch”.
Sparky 4.8 RC is a release candidate to upcoming next 4.8 stable release.
Graphics: AMDVLK's XGL Vulkan API, Vulkan On GitHub, Mesa 17.3.9, Libinput Getting Support For Custom Acceleration Profiles
-
AMD's XGL Vulkan API layer for their "AMDVLK" driver has been updated this week with a number of enhancements.
The latest code drop for this AMDVLK XGL code includes supporting 16-bit integers "int16" within the AMD_shader_ballot and AMD_trinary_minmax extensions. There are also pipeline improvements, AMD_shader_ballot extension enhancements, a consistent dispatch table mechanism is now used throughout the driver, and a number of other code fixes.
-
As another milestone for the Vulkan API, as of today there are more than 2,000 projects referencing Vulkan on GitHub!
It was nearly one year ago to the day (19 April) that Vulkan had 1,000 project mentions on GitHub while overnight that threshold crossed 2,000.
Granted, the GitHub search isn't looking at projects necessarily offering a full Vulkan code implementation, but could be a Vulkan mention within code documentation saying it's coming soon, etc. But for comparison, "Direct3D 12" has just 39 hits on GitHub (or 101 for D3D12), 207 for D3D11 / 99 for Direct 3D 11, or 33,741 for OpenGL. Overall, not bad for Vulkan's continued rise and this graphics/compute API just over two years old.
-
Mesa 17.3.9 is expected to be released at the start of next week as the final point release for the Mesa 17.3 driver series that was introduced back in Q4'2017.
With Mesa 18.0 now in good shape and being out for a few weeks, the Mesa 17.3 series is wrapping up. Juan Suarez Romero of Igalia who has been serving as the 17.3 series stable release manager today announced the 17.3.9 release candidate. There are currently 23 patches for this final point release, including fixes for the RADV Vulkan driver, GL/GLES version overriding fixes, GLSL patches, NIR fixes, and other minor work.
-
The latest libinput hackery being worked on by Linux input expert Peter Hutterer at Red Hat is custom profile support for pointer acceleration.
Games: GameMode, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, GOG, Glitchspace, The Spatials: Galactology
-
If you use Linux or macOS and you’re into gaming, the chances are that you might have heard about Feral Interactive. They’re known to develop and port games from their partners to other platforms, including Tomb Raider, Batman: Arkham, etc.
-
Yacht Club Games have announced that Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Official Site] has officially sold 2 million copies, with Linux accounting for 1.1% of Steam sales. It's great to see another success story for an indie developer, as that's a pretty healthy amount of sales, especially considering the amount of competition when it comes to this type of game.
-
Thanks to the power of DOSBox, GOG have revived another classic game! Eric the Unready is an adventure game from 1993. Eric the Unready was received positively by critics back when it originally released.
-
The last game from Space Budgie, Glitchspace [Steam], a first-person puzzler that involves reprogramming the environment is now officially free.
We're not talking "free to play" with in-game purchases either, just completely free to download and play. Looking more into it, it seems the developer is no longer making games (source), but the actual post detailing why no longer exists as their official company site is no more. So—time to just enjoy what's been made free.
-
The Spatials: Galactology, the expanded version of The Spatials is finally going to leave Early Access on April 18th.
-
Free and open source RTS 'Zero-K' is going to release on Steam on April 27th, along with a single-player campaign and multiplayer.
Recent comments
9 hours 16 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
5 days 6 hours ago
5 days 23 hours ago
1 week 1 hour ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago