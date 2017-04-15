Seeber used a software-defined radio to monitor possible transmissions to the PA speakers. He struggled to identify the control messages, and had given up, but then, after the Dallas hack, he renewed his interest. Close examination of a photo of one of the speakers revealed its yagi antenna, from which he was able to derive the control frequencies; with this information, he was able to reverse-engineer the protocol used to send messages to the PAs for broadcast.

The protocols contain no authentication or encryption, meaning that anyone can make any or all of the towers broadcast any audio-file at earsplitting, terrifying volume.

[...]

ATI claims that the research that revealed the defects in their products is illegal, and that discussing these defects is also illegal, [...]