Events: OpenStack, DebConf18, Percona Lessons from OpenStack Telemetry: Incubation The rigidity of the process discouraged anyone to start a new project for anything related to telemetry. Therefore, everyone went ahead and started dumping its idea in Ceilometer itself. With more than ten companies interested, the frictions were high, and the project was at some point pulled apart in all directions. This phenomenon was happening to every OpenStack projects anyway. On the one hand, many contributions brought marvelous pieces of technology to Ceilometer. We implemented several features you still don't find any metering system. Dynamically sharded, automatic horizontally scalable polling? Ceilometer has that for years, whereas you can't have it in, e.g., Prometheus. On the other hand, there were tons of crappy features. Half-baked code merged because somebody needed to ship something. As the project grew further, some of us developers started to feel that this was getting out of control and could be disastrous. The technical debt was growing as fast as the project was.

Bursary applications for DebConf18 are closing in 48 hours! If you intend to apply for a DebConf18 bursary and have not yet done so, please proceed as soon as possible!

Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018 Keynotes Tackle Open Source in the Enterprise, Future of Databases, Cloud Adoption and More Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL®, MariaDB® and MongoDB® and other open source database solutions and services, today announced the keynote addresses for the seventh annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018, taking place April 23-25, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. Limited sponsorship opportunities for the conference are still available.