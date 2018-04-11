Events: OpenStack, DebConf18, Percona
The rigidity of the process discouraged anyone to start a new project for anything related to telemetry. Therefore, everyone went ahead and started dumping its idea in Ceilometer itself. With more than ten companies interested, the frictions were high, and the project was at some point pulled apart in all directions. This phenomenon was happening to every OpenStack projects anyway.
On the one hand, many contributions brought marvelous pieces of technology to Ceilometer. We implemented several features you still don't find any metering system. Dynamically sharded, automatic horizontally scalable polling? Ceilometer has that for years, whereas you can't have it in, e.g., Prometheus.
On the other hand, there were tons of crappy features. Half-baked code merged because somebody needed to ship something. As the project grew further, some of us developers started to feel that this was getting out of control and could be disastrous. The technical debt was growing as fast as the project was.
If you intend to apply for a DebConf18 bursary and have not yet done so, please proceed as soon as possible!
Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL®, MariaDB® and MongoDB® and other open source database solutions and services, today announced the keynote addresses for the seventh annual Percona Live Open Source Database Conference 2018, taking place April 23-25, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. Limited sponsorship opportunities for the conference are still available.
Devices: Librem 5, Sidekiq, Android
Purism has begun with their Librem 5 phone platform documentation as they still plan to get developer boards out this summer and ideally begin shipping the actual Linux security-minded smartphones next year.
With the i.MX8M developer boards for the Librem 5 potentially shipping in a few months, Purism has begun constructing some documentation for the platform, as announced here.
At Purism, we are just as excited as you are about the the development boards that will be distributed this summer. Once a person receives their development board, their first thought will be “This is great! Now, what do I do with it?” In anticipation of the technical guidance that will be needed, the developer documentation effort has begun. You can already see the current state of the documentation at developer.puri.sm
Epiq Solutions introduces Sidekiq Z2, an industrial grade wideband RF transceiver plus Linux computer on a module measuring 30mm x 51mm x 5mm. The company says its module radically simplifies the typical RF product development cycle, allowing engineering teams to focus their efforts on their application instead of time-consuming RF design and integration tasks. It is suitable for small form factor radio products such as handheld RF test and measurement, remote RF sensing, wireless security applications, and CubeSat/UAS datalinks.
OSS Leftovers
Tap Systems, Inc., the company behind the Tap wearable keyboard and mouse, announced today they have released a developer SDK. The released software kit enables interested developers to design applications that incorporate and/or include the Tap wearable and its functionality. The Tap device is a comfortable wearable that sits at the base of your fingers and senses finger taps as input. Connecting to any Bluetooth enabled device, Tap users can currently compose text, play games, point, click and scroll using just about any available surface.
After leading Wingify to success, founder Paras Chopra has been constantly tweeting about his interest in open source and his willingness to support open source development in India.
Open source is everywhere, and is quickly becoming the new norm for how companies approach software development. Here, we take at a look at some of the open source projects on GitHub created by Google that can help make life easier for IT teams in organizations.
Idera, Inc. recently announced that it has acquired Webyog - a company that provides database management and administration tools for MySQL. It will be Idera's second acquisition in under a year that will join the latter's Database Management Tools business that currently includes AquaFold and IDERA.
Webyog delivers MySQL management and monitoring offerings and serves customers in a wide range of industries. SQLyog, its flagship MySQL GUI and administration product, delivers migration tools, query profiling tools, backup, synchronization tools, scheduling and reporting tools, as well as several other power tools that enhance developer, data architect, and DBA productivity.
The FSF and The Document Foundation have worked together to offer LibreOffice Certification to FSF Members, for developers, migrators, and trainers. This session will provide all of the relevant information about LibreOffice Certification, in order to make it easier for FSF Members to apply and prepare for the certification review.
Yesterday's Keynote from Drupal project founder, Dries Buytaert, kicked off the annual North American gathering of Drupalists from around the world, and also kicked off a new Drupal community initiative aimed at promoting the Drupal platform through a coordinated marketing effort using funds raised within the community.
The Drupal Association hopes to raise $100,000 to enable a global group of staff and volunteers to complete the first two phases of a four-phase plan to create consistent and reusable marketing materials to allow agencies and other Drupal promoters to communicate Drupal's benefits to organizations and potential customers quickly and effectively.
Slides from Andy Oram's talk from LibrePlanet 2017: Algorithmic bias: Where it comes from and what to do about it.
Xiaomi may have grown leaps and bounds as a tech company over the past decade, but it still receives a lot of flak for its failure to abide by the GNU General Public License v2 license, which governs open source software such as Android. The company has often either completely failed to release kernel sources for its smartphones and tablets, or released them long after the release of the device, both of which are an outright violation of the GNU GPL license, which mandates that all software licensed under its terms must have its source code available publicly.
An open-source license is a computer software license that allows the source code, blueprint or design to be used, modified and/or shared under defined terms and conditions. This license allows end users and commercial companies to review and modify the source code, blueprint or design for their own customization, curiosity or troubleshooting needs.
A reader writes, "A couple years ago MIT changed their dorm security/student tracking policy. They hired security contractors to work in dorms and required everyone to tap their RFID cards upon entry (no vouching for friends/guests). Most students complied. Some moved out. Some got in trouble ;)"
"Fast forward to this week. There was a student-run 'ring delivery' event on campus where roughly 100 students received programmable RFID capable devices. Most of these were rings that could be mistaken for class rings. Students also received documentation on 125 kHz RFID systems, how to make inexpensive reader/writer devices, and how to produce more rings.
At GITA 2018 in Phoenix, Bob Basques, GIS Systems Developer at the City of St Paul, described a system called COMPASS he and his team have developed that provides a shared, easy to use tool that allows city employees and the public access to all of the city’s spatial and associated data including, for example, scans of surveyors’ notebooks, 2.2 million street level photos, and permitting and licensing information from 200 different applications. Based completely on open source components the system is compact and efficient enough to run on a Raspberry Pi.
One of the problems that hampers efficient operations at municipalities is accessing geospatial data originating from multiple sources such as infrastructure maintenance, planning and zoning, property ownership, engineering, permitting, licensing and code enforcement. Spatial data is generated by CAD drafters, GIS users, surveyors and even users with smart phone apps. Imagery data can come from a variety of sources including earth observation satellites, aerial overflights, street photography, and drones. This data is constantly changing which means that any process that involves making copies such as converting it to a common format creates a bigger problem than it solves.
The open source movement changed how companies build software. Facebook, Twitter, and Yahoo employees pitched in during the early days of the data-crunching software Hadoop. Even after the relationship between Apple and Google soured, the companies' coders kept working together on an obscure but important piece of software called LLVM. Microsoft now uses and contributes to the Linux operating system, even though it competes with Windows.
The embrace of open source isn't about altruism. Facebook started using Hadoop because there was no commercial off-the-shelf software that met the company's needs as it grew. Because Hadoop is open source, Facebook could customize and extend it to solve its specific problems; sharing its changes allowed others to innovate further, making the software better for Facebook and all other users. Collaborating on freely available code enables companies and programmers to pool resources to solve common problems and avoid reinventing the wheel. Companies build competing products and services from these open source foundations that they might never have been able to build otherwise.
Security Leftovers and Lots of Self-Serving FUD Pieces
Seeber used a software-defined radio to monitor possible transmissions to the PA speakers. He struggled to identify the control messages, and had given up, but then, after the Dallas hack, he renewed his interest. Close examination of a photo of one of the speakers revealed its yagi antenna, from which he was able to derive the control frequencies; with this information, he was able to reverse-engineer the protocol used to send messages to the PAs for broadcast.
The protocols contain no authentication or encryption, meaning that anyone can make any or all of the towers broadcast any audio-file at earsplitting, terrifying volume.
[...]
ATI claims that the research that revealed the defects in their products is illegal, and that discussing these defects is also illegal, [...]
The Protected status, which was publicised by Microsoft on 3 April, means it can now handle government data with the highest security clearance.
Microsoft became the fifth provider to be certified to offer such services, with the others being Dimension Data, Vault Systems, Sliced Tech and Macquarie Government.
Researchers have found out approximately 1.5 billion files of sensitive nature such as medical scans, payment bills, and patent applications remain exposed on the open internet.
1.5 bn sensitive documents on open internet: researchers [Ed: Self-promotional stunts painted as "research" have become common. Some are connected to Microsoft, especially when it's FUD about FOSS.]
Developers Failing to Use Secure Open Source Components [Ed: Another firm striving to attract business by publicly attacking FOSS and intentionally ignoring risks of proprietary software]
Capsule8 announced the general availability of Capsule8 1.0, a real-time, zero-day attack detection platform capable of scaling to massive production deployments.
