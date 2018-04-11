The goal of this series of posts is to describe a proposed approach for an agile API delivery process. It will cover not only the development part but also the design, the tests, the delivery, and the management in production. You will learn how to use mocking to speed up development and break dependencies, use the contract-first approach for defining tests that will harden your implementation, protect the exposed API through a management gateway and, finally, secure deliveries using a CI/CD pipeline.

I coauthored this series with Nicolas Massé, who is also a Red Hatter. This series is based on our own real-life experience from our work with the Red Hat customers we’ve met, as well as from my previous position as SOA architect at a large insurance company. This series is a translation of a typical use case we run during workshops or events such as APIdays.