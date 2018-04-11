SDR module runs Linux on Zynq
Epiq Solutions has launched a 51 x 30mm “Sidekiq Z2” module for SDR that runs Linux on a Zynq-7010 and integrates an Analog AD9364 RF transceiver for 70MHz to 6GHz operation.
Epiq Solutions, the makers of the Linux-driven Matchstiq SDR RF transceiver devices, has added a new member of its Sidekiq line of SDR add-on cards called the Sidekiq Z2. Measuring only 51 x 30 x 5mm, the size of a full-size mini-PCIe card, the Sidekiq Z2 computer-on-module is billed as “the world’s smallest wideband RF transceiver + Linux computer in a product-ready module.” The module is designed for handheld RF test and measurement, remote RF sensing, wireless security applications, and CubeSat/UAS datalinks, says Epiq. A carrier board is also available.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 610 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Google Fuchsia is not Linux: So, what is it and who will use it?
SDR module runs Linux on Zynq
Epiq Solutions has launched a 51 x 30mm “Sidekiq Z2” module for SDR that runs Linux on a Zynq-7010 and integrates an Analog AD9364 RF transceiver for 70MHz to 6GHz operation. Epiq Solutions, the makers of the Linux-driven Matchstiq SDR RF transceiver devices, has added a new member of its Sidekiq line of SDR add-on cards called the Sidekiq Z2. Measuring only 51 x 30 x 5mm, the size of a full-size mini-PCIe card, the Sidekiq Z2 computer-on-module is billed as “the world’s smallest wideband RF transceiver + Linux computer in a product-ready module.” The module is designed for handheld RF test and measurement, remote RF sensing, wireless security applications, and CubeSat/UAS datalinks, says Epiq. A carrier board is also available.
today's leftovers
Software and howtos
Recent comments
1 day 17 min ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
5 days 21 hours ago
6 days 14 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago