Google Fuchsia is not Linux: So, what is it and who will use it?
-
Fuchsia, Google tells us in some recently revealed documentation, is not Linux. So, what is it then? And what's it good for?
-
It's worth remembering that at the moment, Fuchsia is a bit of an open secret. Google hasn't officially announced it, but with Google I/O next month already looking to be an absolute blinder for announcements, it could be that turning some anonymous documentation into something called "the book" is a hint that it is ready to come clean.
SDR module runs Linux on Zynq
Epiq Solutions has launched a 51 x 30mm “Sidekiq Z2” module for SDR that runs Linux on a Zynq-7010 and integrates an Analog AD9364 RF transceiver for 70MHz to 6GHz operation.
Epiq Solutions, the makers of the Linux-driven Matchstiq SDR RF transceiver devices, has added a new member of its Sidekiq line of SDR add-on cards called the Sidekiq Z2. Measuring only 51 x 30 x 5mm, the size of a full-size mini-PCIe card, the Sidekiq Z2 computer-on-module is billed as “the world’s smallest wideband RF transceiver + Linux computer in a product-ready module.” The module is designed for handheld RF test and measurement, remote RF sensing, wireless security applications, and CubeSat/UAS datalinks, says Epiq. A carrier board is also available.
today's leftovers
-
As the Norwegian indoor frisbee season is coming to a close, the Norwegian ultimate nationals are coming up, too. Much like in Trøndisk 2017, we'll be doing the stream this year, replacing a single-camera Windows/XSplit setup with a multi-camera free software stack based on Nageru.
-
For past 5-6 years I’ve been in business of deploying cloud solutions for our customers. Vast majority of that was some form of OpenStack, either a simple cloud or a complicated one. But when you think about it – what is a simple cloud? It’s easy to say that small amount of machines makes an easy, and large amount of machines makes a complicated cloud. But, that is not true. Complexity of a typical IaaS solution is pretty much determined by network complexity. Network, in all shapes and forms, from the underlay network to the customer’s overlay network requirements. I’ll try to explain how we deal with the underlay part in this blog.
-
With Linux PC vendor System76 getting more involved in the open-source software game since they began developing their Ubuntu-derived Pop!_OS operating system last year, their latest step forward is joining the GNOME Advisory Board.
-
This week we review the Dell XPS 13 (9370) Developer Edition laptop, bring you some command line lurve and go over all your feedback.
It’s Season 11 Episode 06 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
-
After waiting for a couple of weeks, it arrived in a nonexciting little envelope straight from Hong Kong. If you look closely, you can even appreciate there's a line (just below the smaller barcode) that reads "Lenovo"). I soon found how to open this laptop (kudos to Lenovo for a very sensible and easy opening process, great documentation... So far, it's the "openest" computer I have had!) and installed my new card!
-
The Catalog of Missing Devices is a tour through some of the legitimate, useful and missing gadgets, tools and services that don't exist but should. They're technologies whose chance to exist was snuffed out by Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998, which makes tampering with "Digital Rights Management" into a legal no-go zone, scaring off toolsmiths, entrepreneurs, and tinkerers.
We're still adding our own designs to the Catalog, but we've also been honored by EFF supporters who've come up with their own additions. One such supporter is Dustin Rodriguez, who sends us these five great ideas for future entries. If you have great ideas for additions, send them to me and maybe you'll see them here on Deeplinks!
Software and howtos
-
Timeshift is a relatively new utility for Linux, but it’s something very useful to desktop users. Timeshift essentially brings the restore point feature from Windows to Linux. While it sounds like a bad idea to bring Windows features to Linux, this one might actually be useful.
Timeshift allows you to create restore points of your system. They’re incremental backups that create exact images of your system at a specific point in time. You can use them to restore your system to the exact state that it was in when the backup was made. Since they’re incremental, they don’t take nearly as much hard drive space to store.
-
It’s pretty simple: Firefox for iOS Tracking Protection uses a list provided by Disconnect to identify and block trackers. The list includes third-party ad networks, malware sites, and more. If one of these sites tries to track your browsing history, Tracking Protection in Firefox blocks it.
-
Today, we’re rolling out Tracking Protection by default for Firefox for iPhone and iPad users. It’s been a little over six months since we added Tracking Protection as an option in regular browsing. With Tracking Protection now turned on by default in both regular and private browsing mode, you can easily control which sites you want to deploy Tracking Protection for — like retail sites — and which ones you don’t. It’s simple, just tap your menu button and you’ll see it listed there!
-
Mozilla developers have decided to block requests for File Transfer Protocol (FTP) subresources inside web pages.
A bug report and Intent to implement notice suggest the change will land in Firefox 61. The browser’s currently at version 59, with 61 due in May 2018.
