Red Hat Leftovers
-
OpenShift Commons Briefing: The State of FaaS on Kubernetes
FaaS (Function-as-a-Service) or serverless as some call it is a promising compute paradigm suitable for event-driven scenarios. In this briefing, Red Hat’s Michael Hausenblas and Brian Gracely reviewed the current open source offerings for FaaS on Kubernetes (Apache Open Whisk, kubeless, OpenFaaS, etc.) and discussed pros/cons both on an architectural level as well as from a UX point of view. They also covered the topic FaaS vs. containers from a developers as well as an operators perspective.
-
Pioneer takes car navigation to the cloud with Red Hat
-
Command Line Heroes podcast brief: Agile and DevOps
-
Why your people need to collide more, not less
Any organization is fundamentally a pattern of interactions between people. The nature of those interactions—their quality, their frequency, their outcomes—is the most important product an organization can create. Perhaps counterintuitively, recognizing this fact has never been more important than it is today—a time when digital technologies are reshaping not only how we work but also what we do when we come together.
And yet many organizational leaders treat those interactions between people as obstacles or hindrances to avoid or eliminate, rather than as the powerful sources of innovation they really are.
-
New RHEL Locks In Hybrid Cloud Growth
Red Hat on Tuesday announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, which targets the needs of both Linux server and cloud deployment users.
[...]
That challenge is a result of the expansion of enterprise IT footprints to encompass a spectrum of environments -- from bare metal to private and public clouds. Organizations have been tasked with pairing existing infrastructure and application investments with emerging digital technologies.
"Most of the new features focus on making life easier and more productive for system administrators," said Charles King, principal analyst at Pund-IT.
"That fits in with the efforts many or most companies are pursuing to gain cost and efficiency improvements in their IT efforts and budgets," he told LinuxInsider.
-
Fedora Infrastructure Hackathon 2018
This week, a good part of the Fedora Infrastructure team as well as some members from the CentOS Infrastructure team met up in Frederisksburg (Virginia, USA) for a few days of hacking together.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 616 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
0.1 Release of Elisa
The Elisa team is happy to announce our first release, version 0.1. Elisa is a music player developed by the KDE community that strives to be simple and nice to use. We also recognize that we need a flexible product to account for the different workflows and use-cases of our users. We focus on a very good integration with the Plasma desktop of the KDE community without compromising the support for other platforms (other Linux desktop environments, Windows and Android). We are creating a reliable product that is a joy to use and respects our users privacy. As such, we will prefer to support online services where users are in control of their data. Also: KDE Elisa 0.1 Music Player Released
Benchmarking Amazon Linux 2 LTS Candidate 2
Back in December Amazon rolled out Amazon Linux 2 as a big upgrade to its Linux distribution intended for the EC2 compute cloud as well as on-site via VMware/VirtualBox/Hyper-V virtualization. Amazon Linux 2 rolled out an upgraded Linux kernel, compiler, and many other packages as well as switched to using systemd. Coming out this week was Amazon Linux 2 Candidate 2 as the next installment of this long-term support Linux platform.
Five benefits of open source software
The telecommunications industry and beyond is increasingly embracing open source software. Just this year, for example, the Linux Foundation established the LF Networking Fund (LFN) in an effort to host its many open source projects focused on developing an open telecom ecosystem under a single umbrella. These sorts of projects enable participants to make changes and potentially improve software code through a process known as upstreaming. This article explores the reasons several enterprises are adopting open source software.
Recent comments
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 5 min ago
2 days 22 hours ago
3 days 26 min ago
6 days 30 min ago
6 days 17 hours ago
1 week 19 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago