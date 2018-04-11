Language Selection

Games: The Wastes, Ballistic Overkill, Ion Maiden, RUINER

Gaming
  • The Wastes is a classic inspired fast-paced multiplayer FPS that's now out

    The Wastes [Steam] is a fast-paced multiplayer FPS revamp of an old Half-Life mod released in 2000 of the same name, rebuilt with id Tech 3.

  • The fun FPS 'Ballistic Overkill' adds more female skins, free to try for a few days and 50% off

    Ballistic Overkill is a fun and cheap FPS that I've put many hours into, it's now free to try for a few days and on sale with 50% off if you decide to keep it. The game has been out for a year now (minus a little time for the Linux build), so they're celebrating.

  • FPS Ion Maiden updated with a new game mode and OpenGL optimisations

    Are you enjoying the retro inspired FPS Ion Maiden? Time to jump back in as the latest update is rather great.

    The current game is only a preview of what's to come, even so they seem to be committed to supporting it and keeping it up to date. While they're working to finish off the full game, they just push out quite an interesting update. Specifically, they optimized and eliminated mid-game texture streaming and generation, improved the overall OpenGL renderer performance and did more scripting optimizations. Together, these have made the game perform quite a lot smoother in my testing.

  • RUINER is looking good on Linux, official non-beta build due on Monday

    RUINER, the brutal action shooter from Reikon Games recently arrived on Linux in beta and it's looking really good. It just received a fresh update, which the developer said fixes most of the reported issues, although they're still working on the issue of the in-game videos being in very low quality. On top of that, they're aiming for an official non-beta release on Monday!

System 76 in Development and in Local News

  • System76's Pop!_OS Is Exploring Intel's Clear Linux Performance/Power Optimizations
    When Ubuntu-loaded laptop and desktop vendor System76 announced their new Ubuntu downstream last year as "Pop!_OS" it began as mostly cosmetic changes to the desktop shell and other minor improvements. Over time they've been investing more into it with work items like a better installation process, but it looks like they will be diving deeper as they begin exploring performance and power optimizations.
  • Denver computer maker moves manufacturing back to Colorado from China, but not because of tariffs
    System 76, a Denver-based maker of personal computers, is bringing its manufacturing here from China — a decision that has nothing to do with import tariffs, corporate taxes or political pressure to return jobs to America. [...] But System 76, which sells Linux Ubuntu machines, began thinking about moving manufacturing to the U.S. two years ago because of frustrations such as a small design change taking four months to implement instead of what is now expected to be a few days. It took a year to find industrial space — a 23,000-square-foot facility near Interstate 70 and Peoria Street. And the first computer off the Denver line will be within six months.

DRM Drivers Get Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1

Following the big DRM pull request that was honored last week, David Airlie decided to send in a pre-RC1 pull request of various outstanding bug fixes against these Direct Rendering Manager drivers. While normally it's after RC1 when the bug fixes for DRM begin flowing in, a lot had already been accumulated and so their first "fixes" pull of the DRM drivers for 4.17 has now been sent over to Linus Torvalds. A lot of the fixes affect the AMDGPU DRM driver. The AMDGPU fixes include addressing the new Vega 12 support, an HDMI audio regression, DC display code fixes now that it's enabled on all supported GPUs, and various other fixes. Read more Also: TRIM Support Is Closer To Being Merged For ZFS On Linux

Android Leftovers

Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+

Raspberry Digital Signage is an open-source digital signage operating system based on the Linux kernel and using Debian's package management system. It's a free digital signage solution designed specifically for the tiny Raspberry Pi computers, which are ideal for displaying a full-screen web browser in public areas. Coming fifth months after the release of Raspberry Digital Signage 10.0, which was the first version to be rebased on the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, Raspberry Digital Signage 11.2 adds support for Raspberry Pi Foundation's Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ single-board computer launched last month on Pi Day. Read more

