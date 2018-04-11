Games: The Wastes, Ballistic Overkill, Ion Maiden, RUINER
The Wastes is a classic inspired fast-paced multiplayer FPS that's now out
The Wastes [Steam] is a fast-paced multiplayer FPS revamp of an old Half-Life mod released in 2000 of the same name, rebuilt with id Tech 3.
The fun FPS 'Ballistic Overkill' adds more female skins, free to try for a few days and 50% off
Ballistic Overkill is a fun and cheap FPS that I've put many hours into, it's now free to try for a few days and on sale with 50% off if you decide to keep it. The game has been out for a year now (minus a little time for the Linux build), so they're celebrating.
FPS Ion Maiden updated with a new game mode and OpenGL optimisations
Are you enjoying the retro inspired FPS Ion Maiden? Time to jump back in as the latest update is rather great.
The current game is only a preview of what's to come, even so they seem to be committed to supporting it and keeping it up to date. While they're working to finish off the full game, they just push out quite an interesting update. Specifically, they optimized and eliminated mid-game texture streaming and generation, improved the overall OpenGL renderer performance and did more scripting optimizations. Together, these have made the game perform quite a lot smoother in my testing.
RUINER is looking good on Linux, official non-beta build due on Monday
RUINER, the brutal action shooter from Reikon Games recently arrived on Linux in beta and it's looking really good. It just received a fresh update, which the developer said fixes most of the reported issues, although they're still working on the issue of the in-game videos being in very low quality. On top of that, they're aiming for an official non-beta release on Monday!
