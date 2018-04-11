Android Leftovers
EU's Android antitrust fine reportedly won't dent Google power
Are hardware makers doing enough to keep Android phones secure?
Best affordable Android phones you can buy [April 2018]
3 useful smartphone tricks you wish you knew before now
Android's trust problem isn't getting better
Android Auto Wireless now live for Pixel and Nexus phones, more devices coming soon
System 76 in Development and in Local News
DRM Drivers Get Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
Following the big DRM pull request that was honored last week, David Airlie decided to send in a pre-RC1 pull request of various outstanding bug fixes against these Direct Rendering Manager drivers. While normally it's after RC1 when the bug fixes for DRM begin flowing in, a lot had already been accumulated and so their first "fixes" pull of the DRM drivers for 4.17 has now been sent over to Linus Torvalds. A lot of the fixes affect the AMDGPU DRM driver. The AMDGPU fixes include addressing the new Vega 12 support, an HDMI audio regression, DC display code fixes now that it's enabled on all supported GPUs, and various other fixes. Also: TRIM Support Is Closer To Being Merged For ZFS On Linux
Android Leftovers
Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
Raspberry Digital Signage is an open-source digital signage operating system based on the Linux kernel and using Debian's package management system. It's a free digital signage solution designed specifically for the tiny Raspberry Pi computers, which are ideal for displaying a full-screen web browser in public areas. Coming fifth months after the release of Raspberry Digital Signage 10.0, which was the first version to be rebased on the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, Raspberry Digital Signage 11.2 adds support for Raspberry Pi Foundation's Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ single-board computer launched last month on Pi Day.
More Android
Google Says Its Upcoming Fuchsia OS Is Not Linux, Uses Zircon Kernel
Google publishes documentation explaining the Fuchsia Operating System
Mozilla's Internet Health Report, Google's Fuchsia, Purism Development Docs and More
Seven Android Gestures You May Not Know About
How to Change Fonts on Samsung Phones
The df Command Tutorial With Examples For Beginners
PSA: Your Android Smartphone Maker Is Lying About Missed Security Updates
How Android Phones Hide Missed Security Updates From You