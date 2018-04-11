DRM Drivers Get Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
Following the big DRM pull request that was honored last week, David Airlie decided to send in a pre-RC1 pull request of various outstanding bug fixes against these Direct Rendering Manager drivers.
While normally it's after RC1 when the bug fixes for DRM begin flowing in, a lot had already been accumulated and so their first "fixes" pull of the DRM drivers for 4.17 has now been sent over to Linus Torvalds. A lot of the fixes affect the AMDGPU DRM driver. The AMDGPU fixes include addressing the new Vega 12 support, an HDMI audio regression, DC display code fixes now that it's enabled on all supported GPUs, and various other fixes.
Also: TRIM Support Is Closer To Being Merged For ZFS On Linux
System 76 in Development and in Local News
Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
Raspberry Digital Signage is an open-source digital signage operating system based on the Linux kernel and using Debian's package management system. It's a free digital signage solution designed specifically for the tiny Raspberry Pi computers, which are ideal for displaying a full-screen web browser in public areas. Coming fifth months after the release of Raspberry Digital Signage 10.0, which was the first version to be rebased on the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, Raspberry Digital Signage 11.2 adds support for Raspberry Pi Foundation's Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ single-board computer launched last month on Pi Day.
