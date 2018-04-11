More Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat and the impact of open source on telecoms operators
Just how seriously are telcos – and the longstanding established telecoms vendors – taking open source, and are we yet at a stage where open networking has become the “new norm” within telcos, or are they still debating the merits of open source-based strategies, Red Hat's Darrell Jordan-Smith advises that they should look at a common NFVi platform and recognise that software-defined components will be critical in terms of new services. They should work with their traditional network equipment suppliers to make the change, minimise risk and move rapidly to market.
-
NREL develops open source tool to monitor PV plant performance & degradation
-
Is Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) A Safe Bet For Investors?
-
Analyst’s Trends to observe: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) stock gained 25.98% return Quarterly
-
Flock 2018 will be in Dresden, Germany this August 8-11
-
Fedora Podcast 005 — Fedora Magazine
-
Fedora Classic or is it Traditional?
In FESCo ticket 1878, Matthew, our project leader, suggested to find a different name for the Everything directory that used to contain all pieces used to build all the other parts of the Fedora artifacts because there are now other artifacts that do things differently such as Fedora Modularity or Fedora Atomic. Also there are other artifacts such as Fedora Copr.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 464 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
System 76 in Development and in Local News
DRM Drivers Get Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
Following the big DRM pull request that was honored last week, David Airlie decided to send in a pre-RC1 pull request of various outstanding bug fixes against these Direct Rendering Manager drivers. While normally it's after RC1 when the bug fixes for DRM begin flowing in, a lot had already been accumulated and so their first "fixes" pull of the DRM drivers for 4.17 has now been sent over to Linus Torvalds. A lot of the fixes affect the AMDGPU DRM driver. The AMDGPU fixes include addressing the new Vega 12 support, an HDMI audio regression, DC display code fixes now that it's enabled on all supported GPUs, and various other fixes. Also: TRIM Support Is Closer To Being Merged For ZFS On Linux
Android Leftovers
Debian-Based Raspberry Digital Signage Now Works on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
Raspberry Digital Signage is an open-source digital signage operating system based on the Linux kernel and using Debian's package management system. It's a free digital signage solution designed specifically for the tiny Raspberry Pi computers, which are ideal for displaying a full-screen web browser in public areas. Coming fifth months after the release of Raspberry Digital Signage 10.0, which was the first version to be rebased on the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, Raspberry Digital Signage 11.2 adds support for Raspberry Pi Foundation's Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ single-board computer launched last month on Pi Day.
Recent comments
1 hour 52 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
3 days 4 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago
6 days 6 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago