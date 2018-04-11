today's howtos
14 tcpdump Commands to Capture Network Traffic in Linux
GoLang: Install Go on CentOS (RHEL, Oracle Linux)
Easily Run And Integrate AppImage Files With AppImageLauncher
How To Set Up SSH Keys
Make your Cockpit page easily installable
Deallocate an Azure VM Using the Azure CLI on RHEL
OpenShift and Network Security Zones: Coexistence Approaches
More in Tux Machines
More Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Oracle's Kernel (Linux)
System 76 in Development and in Local News
DRM Drivers Get Fixes Ahead Of Linux 4.17-rc1
Following the big DRM pull request that was honored last week, David Airlie decided to send in a pre-RC1 pull request of various outstanding bug fixes against these Direct Rendering Manager drivers. While normally it's after RC1 when the bug fixes for DRM begin flowing in, a lot had already been accumulated and so their first "fixes" pull of the DRM drivers for 4.17 has now been sent over to Linus Torvalds. A lot of the fixes affect the AMDGPU DRM driver. The AMDGPU fixes include addressing the new Vega 12 support, an HDMI audio regression, DC display code fixes now that it's enabled on all supported GPUs, and various other fixes. Also: TRIM Support Is Closer To Being Merged For ZFS On Linux
