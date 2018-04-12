Language Selection

Android
Lights, camera, Actian! Open-source database biz sold for $300m

HCL Technologies and Sumeru Equity Partners have slurped privately-owned database (DB) supplier Actian for £330m from current owner Garnett Helfrich Capital. Indian-based IT services biz HCL, will own 80 per cent ($264mn) of Actian with SEP having the other 20 per cent ($66m). Actian will operate as a separate entity, led by current CEO and President, Rohit De Souza. Actian's tech assets include Vector, which it claimed is the world’s fastest columnar DB; hybrid cloud data integration platform DataConnect; and hybrid DB, X, which merges Ingres relational and Vector analytics. Read more

Stable kernels 4.9.94, 4.4.128 and 3.18.105

Compact aircraft computer takes flight with Ubuntu

Kontron’s “ACE Flight 1600 Gateway Router” avionics computer runs Linux on a Bay Trail Atom, and provides a 5-port, L2-managed GbE switch, 4G LTE Advanced-Pro, 802.11ac, and DO-160G compliance. Kontron’s has added to its ACE Flight product line with a compact low-end router computer designed for small commercial jets and business jets. The fanless ACE Flight 1600 Gateway Router is a small form factor avionics networking platform that consolidates wireless connectivity, switching, routing, and security features. “A typical routing application is the secure interface from client devices onboard the aircraft to SATCOM or Air-To-Ground connectivity links,” says Kontron. Read more

Games: Ryan Gordon, Voxel Turf, System Shock

  • Ryan Gordon Is Working On MojoAL, Adds Spatialized Audio Support
    Ryan Gordon's new MojoAL sound library now supports audio spatialization. MojoAL is the newest open-source project being maintained by macOS/Linux game porter Ryan "Icculus" Gordon. MojoAL is an SDL-based OpenAL implementation that aims to be a drop-in replacement to this long-standing, cross-platform audio API library that was originally started by his former employer, Loki Entertainment. While OpenAL continues to be maintained by the likes of Apple and Creative, MojoAL is a new replacement being hacked on by Icculus.
  • Voxel Turf just had a huge update, the AI can now build cities and hired goons can be given orders
    Voxel Turf [Steam], the urban sandbox that's a little like Minecraft with elements of a city-builder and GTA has just had a huge update.
  • Nightdive Studios show off how System Shock is returning to the original vision
    I'm sure plenty were worried about the break Nightdive Studios were taking with the new System Shock reboot, however this latest Kickstarter update sounds promising. In the update, Stephen Kick, CEO of Nightdive Studios notes how they've let go a few developers while keeping a "concentrated team" full of people who worked on the original Unity demo. Kick himself has even taken over as game director, so hopefully he can get everyone to stick to their vision of the original System Shock.

