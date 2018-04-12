Android Leftovers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 35 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Lights, camera, Actian! Open-source database biz sold for $300m
HCL Technologies and Sumeru Equity Partners have slurped privately-owned database (DB) supplier Actian for £330m from current owner Garnett Helfrich Capital. Indian-based IT services biz HCL, will own 80 per cent ($264mn) of Actian with SEP having the other 20 per cent ($66m). Actian will operate as a separate entity, led by current CEO and President, Rohit De Souza. Actian's tech assets include Vector, which it claimed is the world’s fastest columnar DB; hybrid cloud data integration platform DataConnect; and hybrid DB, X, which merges Ingres relational and Vector analytics.
Stable kernels 4.9.94, 4.4.128 and 3.18.105
Compact aircraft computer takes flight with Ubuntu
Kontron’s “ACE Flight 1600 Gateway Router” avionics computer runs Linux on a Bay Trail Atom, and provides a 5-port, L2-managed GbE switch, 4G LTE Advanced-Pro, 802.11ac, and DO-160G compliance. Kontron’s has added to its ACE Flight product line with a compact low-end router computer designed for small commercial jets and business jets. The fanless ACE Flight 1600 Gateway Router is a small form factor avionics networking platform that consolidates wireless connectivity, switching, routing, and security features. “A typical routing application is the secure interface from client devices onboard the aircraft to SATCOM or Air-To-Ground connectivity links,” says Kontron.
Games: Ryan Gordon, Voxel Turf, System Shock
Recent comments
15 hours 27 min ago
1 day 22 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago
3 days 18 hours ago
3 days 20 hours ago
6 days 20 hours ago
1 week 13 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago