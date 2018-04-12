OpenAFS 1.8 Released, Drops Pre-2.6 Linux Support It's been a number of years since the last major update to the OpenAFS Andrew distributed file-system but there's a Friday the 13th release today introducing the shiny new v1.8 release. OpenAFS continues to support all major operating systems from Windows to BSDs to Linux and macOS, but the OpenAFS 1.8 release does finally drop support for pre-2.6 Linux kernels. OpenAFS 1.8 also brings RPM packaging improvements.

Wine 3.6 Wine Announcement The Wine development release 3.6 is now available.

Wine 3.6 is out with work towards high DPI support and BattlEye fixes Wine 3.6 is now officially available with some new features and a healthy dose of bug fixes to keep Wine users happy.

Wine 3.6 Brings A GLSL-Based Blitter, HiDPI Work Wine 3.6 is now the latest bi-weekly test release for what will eventually become Wine 4.0 stable around the start of 2019.