Wine 3.6
-
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 3.6 is now available.
-
Wine 3.6 is out with work towards high DPI support and BattlEye fixes
Wine 3.6 is now officially available with some new features and a healthy dose of bug fixes to keep Wine users happy.
-
Wine 3.6 Brings A GLSL-Based Blitter, HiDPI Work
Wine 3.6 is now the latest bi-weekly test release for what will eventually become Wine 4.0 stable around the start of 2019.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 545 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenAFS 1.8 Released, Drops Pre-2.6 Linux Support
It's been a number of years since the last major update to the OpenAFS Andrew distributed file-system but there's a Friday the 13th release today introducing the shiny new v1.8 release. OpenAFS continues to support all major operating systems from Windows to BSDs to Linux and macOS, but the OpenAFS 1.8 release does finally drop support for pre-2.6 Linux kernels. OpenAFS 1.8 also brings RPM packaging improvements.
Wine 3.6
Android Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
18 hours 51 min ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 23 hours ago
3 days 21 hours ago
3 days 23 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago