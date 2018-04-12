GNOME Desktop/GTK: Google Maps, GTK3 and Compilers
-
Avoid Google Maps with GNOME Maps on GNU/Linux
So, it’s not really any secret nowadays, that Google saves pretty well anything you ever do using their services. It’s also no secret nowadays, that many people try and avoid using Google services, and would prefer to use alternatives to many of their popular tools, such as Google Maps.
Sometimes, alternatives are available that provide similar functionality, Startpage for search or another email provider for your email needs. As far as Google Maps is concerned, it is a great product but there are alternatives available online and locally.
GNU/Linux users have the handy GNOME Maps application at their disposal.
-
A font update
At the end of march I spent a few days with the Inkscape team, who were so nice to come to the Red Hat Boston office for their hackfest. We discussed many things, from the GTK3 port of Inkscape, to SVG and CSS, but we also spent some time on one of my favorite topics: fonts.
-
Compiler complexities
The other day I found myself perusing through some disassembly to get an idea of the code’s complexity. I do that occasionally because I find it the quickest way to determine if something is out of whack.
While I was there, I noticed a rather long _get_type() function. It looked a bit long and more importantly, I only saw one exit point (retq instruction on x86_64).
-
More compiler fun
Basically, the workaround I had at the time was to just disable -fstack-protector for the get_type() functions. It certainly made things faster, but it was a compromise. The get_type() functions can have user-provided code inserted into them via macros like G_DEFINE_TYPE_EXTENDED() and friends.
A real solution should manage to return the performance of the hot-path back to pre-stack-protector performance without sacrificing the the protection gained by using it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 527 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenAFS 1.8 Released, Drops Pre-2.6 Linux Support
It's been a number of years since the last major update to the OpenAFS Andrew distributed file-system but there's a Friday the 13th release today introducing the shiny new v1.8 release. OpenAFS continues to support all major operating systems from Windows to BSDs to Linux and macOS, but the OpenAFS 1.8 release does finally drop support for pre-2.6 Linux kernels. OpenAFS 1.8 also brings RPM packaging improvements.
Wine 3.6
Android Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
18 hours 51 min ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago
2 days 23 hours ago
3 days 21 hours ago
3 days 23 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
1 week 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago