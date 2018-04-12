Qt for Python
-
Qt for Python is coming to a computer near you
Some of you – ok, probably most of you – know that Qt is a great C++ framework, enabling developers to create magnificent user interfaces with technologies like QML, Qt Quick Controls, and Qt Widgets. I will further claim that no one is knocked out of their socks when I say that C++ is one of the most widely used programming languages in the world today. The fact that Python is one of the fastest growing programming languages, measured in popularity, is probably also old news in most communities. So, what’s this blog post all about? Well, give it two more minutes.
-
The Qt Company Has Been Overhauling Qt's Support For Python
Following next month's release of Qt 5.11, The Qt Company will be introducing as a technology preview the new Qt for Python.
Qt for Python is the re-branded and overhauled PySide2, the module providing Qt integration for the Python programming language.
-
