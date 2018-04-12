Ubuntu: 10 Years Since Ubuntu 8.04 LTS and Plans for Ubuntu Desktop On the road to lean infrastructure On April 24 2008, Ubuntu 8.04 LTS Hardy Heron was released. That was a decade ago, when the modern cloud computing era was dawning: Amazon’s EC2 was still in beta, Google had just released the Google App Engine and the word “container” was dominating the plastics industry rather than IT. A lot has changed since then, but it’s not uncommon to come across organizations with machines still running Hardy or other equally dated distributions. The Gordian Knot of traditional, pre-DevOps IT infrastructure encompasses meticulously crafted, opportunistically documented and precariously automated “snowflake” environments. Managing such systems induces a slow pace of change, and yet in many cases rip and replace is not a justifiable investment. Invariably though, unabated progress dictates the reconciliation of today’s best practices with the legacy artifacts of the past. Lift and shift can be an efficient, reliable and automated approach to this conundrum.

Ubuntu Desktop weekly update – 13 April 2018 Wow, only two weeks to go until the Beaver is born, this cycle seems have flown by. So what’s been going on in the last couple of weeks, and what can we expect to change in the run up to release day? We’re still working on adding a new first-login experience to guide people through configuring LivePatch and making decisions about sharing system information. That work has landed in the archive and been reviewed for inclusion but we have to finalise the designs and get the last couple of bugs out. In the meantime you can configure LivePatch through the “Software & Updates” tool in the “Updates” tab.