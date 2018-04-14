Language Selection

Games: BATTLETECH, Rust, Rocket League, Wine

Gaming
LibreELEC (Krypton) 8.2.5 MR

LibreELEC (Krypton) 8.2.5 is now available with updates to Raspberry Pi firmware to address issues seen with the initial firmware release supporting the new 3B+ hardware (which also affected the Slice box). We also bump both nVidia drivers in the Generic x86_64 image, resolve an MCE remote problem, add support for the WeTek Pro remote control unit in WeTek images, the Allo DigiOne DAC in Raspberry Pi images, and updated u-boot in the Odroid C2 image now supports mild overclocking to boost performance. Read more

Download YouTube Videos in Linux Command Line

Easily download YouTube videos in Linux using youtube-dl command line tool. With this tool, you can also choose video format and choose video quality to download it in 1080p or 720p or 4K. Read more

The Lightweight Xubuntu 18.04 Beta 2

Xubuntu 18.04 beta 2 is already lightweight yet still feature-rich. It gives us same experience with the old Xubuntu but with latest version of applications. And please note, it still support both 64 bit and 32 bit! We can consider the next final stable release to be as lightweight as this beta 2 version. Finally, Xubuntu Bionic is really amusing. We will wait! Read more

